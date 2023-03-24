'Like a family': Artists and industry say MAINZ closure bad for Kiwi music

Troy Kingi was amongst a long list of MAINZ graduates who had successful careers as Kiwi musicians.

The potential closure of a tertiary music institution where Lorde, Kings, Troy Kingi and Benee all graduated from, has plucked at the heart strings of a Kiwi music great who says the local scene might never be the same.

Troy Kingi attended the Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand (MAINZ) 20 years ago and said he’s still close with the people he met there.

“The thing that MAINZ has on offer compared to others is that it's a family not just an institution. You make lifelong connections and networks.”

Te Pūkenga, which recently formed through a government mandated merger of 16 polytechnics, has made a preliminary decision to shut the MAINZ Auckland campus rather than have its flood damaged campus repaired.

Kingi said if it wasn’t for MAINZ New Zealand wouldn’t have produced acts like Lorde or Kings.

“I came from Kerikeri not knowing anything, and it was a great place to start.

Carys Monteath/Stuff Where will Auckland’s next generation of musicians come from? Recording studio Big Fan general manager Savina Fountain said the closure of MAINZ would be a “huge loss”.

“It’s an option for people that don’t want to go head first into classical or jazz. It’s that middle ground where most people want to go.”

Big Fan recording studio general manager Savina Fountain said it would be a “huge loss” to the industry ecosystem.

“We’re always looking for more young creatives and provide those opportunities as affordably as we can. We also need people with the skills to hire in the studio.”

Fountain met Big Fan founder Joel Little at MAINZ, who went on to be a Grammy award-winning writer.

“It’s all about the connections and hands-on experience in this industry, and you can’t get that by studying paper.”

The Tertiary Education Union has called upon supporters to submit to Te Pūkenga about the importance of MAINZ before it makes its final decision on March 29.

Union spokesperson Enzo Giordani said it would leave some aspiring musicians without an option north of Hamilton for tertiary study.

“New Zealand’s biggest city needs this, otherwise the next big artist might just decide they don’t want to move and won’t pursue music.”

Te Pūkenga has cited flood damage to the studio and a low enrolment numbers in its proposal to close down the campus.

Google Maps/Supplied Te Pukenga has proposed to close the MAINZ Auckland campus after it was flood damaged, leaving a year's worth of music students displaced.

However, Giordani said insurance money was on the way for the institute, and it should be able to “turn its situation around”.

“Traditionally when unemployment is low we see lower tertiary enrolment rates, but you have to be able to flow through these cycles.”

A spokesperson for Te Pūkenga said it had sought to give current students certainty by offering them placements at other providers and paying the difference in fees.

It had also offered a $500 hardship payment to help them transfer.

Te Pūkenga will make its final decision in April following feedback, the spokesperson said.