Unpaid early childhood staff have 'lost all hope' after no guarantee on wages owed

The Rainbow Corner Early Learning Centre in Invercargill is one of the chain’s sites.

Staff at early childhood education company Rainbow Corner say they have “lost all hope” of getting the wages they are owed.

Receivers said they paid staff 26% of their unpaid wages on Monday, but a spokesperson said they couldn’t guarantee that staff would see any more of their money.

Stephen White and John Fisk of PwC were appointed as receivers of parent company The Rainbow Group of Companies in the middle of March after the group ran afoul of the Ministry of Education over financial issues, including pay.

Managing director Rahul Dosshi allegedly faked an email from BNZ where he blamed his bank for payment problems, despite receiving taxpayer dollars.

The group includes 13 Rainbow Corner early childhood education centres (ECEs) across New Zealand, a network of Porse in-home based childcare providers and a private training establishment.

Stuff has spoken to multiple Rainbow Corner staff who say they were owed thousands of dollars in unpaid wages and unused annual leave normally paid out at the end of an employment contract.

They said they felt resigned and powerless about the process.

Supplied Rahul Dosshi was the managing director of Porse and Rainbow Corner childcare centres in New Zealand.

The staff did not want to be named out of fear it would affect their payouts.

Early childhood education is one of the worst paid parts of the education sector. This month, kindergarten staff took part in a nationwide strike alongside teachers.

A staff member at Queenstown Rainbow Corner said what the receivers had paid them was “peanuts” compared to what they were owed.

“We are not happy with what we have received yesterday.”

She had not been paid $700 in annual leave she said she was owed, she said.

Stuff Porse and Rainbow Corner expanded rapidly throughout the country under the management of Rrahul and Bhavini Dosshi.

“That is disgusting. That is terrible. We worked for that,” she said.

“It’s not fair these people are living in a $5.5m house while we struggle to make ends meet.”

White said future pay would depend on any financial realisations made during the receivership, but it was too early to provide any certainty.

“The receivers acknowledge the difficulties staff have endured as a result of the Rainbow Corner insolvency.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Teachers, students and family members from throughout South Canterbury take part in nationwide industrial action on March 16.

Receivers had prioritised assessing employee claims and paying them out, he said.

“This process has taken longer than initially anticipated due to delays with gaining access to the payroll records associated with certain companies across the group.”

A manager of a Tauranga Rainbow Corner said there was no logic behind how the receivers were handling the payments and they hadn’t included annual leave in their calculations.

“I’ve lost all hope. I can’t think about what I’m going to do [in the future].

“We just want what we worked for ... I feel like screaming at them,” she said.

White said given the levels of funds on hand, receivers had only been able to pay towards wages. The payout of annual leave accrual also depended on financial realisations.