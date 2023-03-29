Secondary teachers want pay offer to solve industry problems

A group of striking St Peter's College teachers wave placards on the corner of Tremaine Ave and Rangitīkei St in Palmerston North on Wednesday morning.

Striking secondary school teachers want to see a marked improvement in the Government’s pay offer to ensure staff are well paid and resourced.

Secondary teachers went on strike across the country on Wednesday, as the Post Primary Teachers’ Association union and the Government have been unable to agree on the latest pay offer.

Primary and secondary teachers went on a nationwide strike two weeks ago over pay negotiations, but this time it was only the secondary teachers taking industrial action.

Feilding High School teacher Graham Conlon is the union’s co-chairman for Manawatū-Whanganui-Horowhenua.

He was with a group of striking teachers outside the Feilding Railway Station on Wednesday morning.

No mass strike action was organised in Manawatū because teachers were exhausted, he said.

“We’ve had no improvement on the offer the Government gave us. They came to mediation and we said ‘what have you got that’s new?’. Absolutely nothing.

“Until we get the opportunity to genuinely talk about the problems we have, managing to recruit and retain, and have a workforce that is well remunerated, well motivated and well resourced, we’re not going to get anywhere.”

Conlon said the issue was about pay and conditions, with the offer “significantly below inflation”, and there had been no real movement since negotiations began in May 2022.

He said a lack of support teachers was making things difficult and meant teachers were having to work with larger classes.

This made it harder on students who needed a support teacher but didn’t have one.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Teachers in Te Marae o Hine-The Square during the primary and secondary strike earlier this month.

Teachers were looking at other jobs or had left the profession because of the conditions, he said.

Any further strike action was yet to be decided but would be next term.

They would continue to strike if necessary to point out what the workforce needed.

“All we ever wanted the strike action to do was to bring the employer to the table and negotiate in good faith. What they’re doing is going back with the same offer and saying ‘can we talk about it some more’.”

A group of teachers from St Peter’s College in Palmerston North were waving placards on the corner of Tremaine Ave and Rangitīkei St on Wednesday morning, drawing toots from passing cars.

Teacher Charlotte Meyer said she would love for teaching to be a sustainable profession.

Her colleague Rakesh Desai said the job was becoming harder.

“We’ve been trying and trying, it’s going to be a year [since negotiations started]. It’s very frustrating and young teachers are leaving the profession.”