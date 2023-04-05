Mum calls out teachers: 'I support my child not being used as a political pawn'

The note sent home with children with a request parents fill it out and return it for use in a union pay and conditions campaign.

The parent of a child sent home from a Hamilton school with a union campaign leaflet says she felt repeatedly pressured to sign her support to the teachers’ strike.

She described it as “political bulls..t” and objected to the primary-school children being used to push the union’s cause.

The Opposition has labelled using children to deliver messages in an industrial dispute “inappropriate”.

But while neither the union or the Education Minister would comment directly on it, the school board said no-one should have felt any pressure over having to sign up, despite backing the initiative.

READ MORE:

* Waikato teachers say action is needed or industry will lose more teachers

* Education group makes funding plea for refugee children

* No need for teacher vaccine mandate, kaiako will do the right thing - Hamilton principal



The New Zealand Education Institute-branded form was sent home from Forest Lake Primary School with the woman’s child on Wednesday last week as the primary teacher’s union continues its dispute with the Government over pay and teaching conditions.

It featured tick boxes, asking whether the recipient supported more staff in schools, more support for children with additional learning needs and better recognition for the work of teachers and principals.

It asked for the parent’s name, who they were, the child’s town or school, and a comment of support.

The woman said her child had been told that it needed to be signed and returned.

“I feel really strongly that they shouldn’t be involving the children in this political bulls..t,” said the parent, who spoke on condition of anonymity over fears her child would be penalised.

STUFF Thomas Newton, chairperson of the PPTA Canterbury, speaks to Stuff about the latest teacher strike.

The parent had been asked for the form by school staff twice since then. She was told it needed to be returned.

“There is no option (on the form) but to support this strike,” she said.

The form had her child’s name on it, and it seemed like the school had a list of the people who had and hadn’t returned it.

“I don’t want them to be singled out because I haven’t signed it.”

Libby Wilson/Stuff Forest Lake School principal Christine Jessop. (file)

“I support children being in school, I support teacher-only days in school holidays, I support parents being in work and I support my child not being used as a political pawn.

“I’m just trying to stay neutral about this whole thing.... They are forcing my child to be involved.”

A New Zealand Educational Institute spokesperson said as part of its campaign it “asked teachers to consider how they could gather support from parents and others in their community”.

How they did was up to individual teachers.

The poster was distributed to all union members in primary schools on March 22 as a way for people to show their support for the issues teachers are campaigning for.

“Often parents and whānau ask how they can support their teachers and so this was a small way they could if they wished.”

The union wasn’t collecting data from it, but said the next step was for the posters to be sent to local Members of Parliament.

“There is no request for support of industrial actions,” the spokesperson said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Forest Lake School principal Chris Jessop refused to talk about the form.

The union would not comment on the parent’s concerns about a student being under the impression they had to get parents to sign.

Forest Lake School principal Christine Jessop and Board of Trustees presiding member Megan Kettle declined to be interviewed on the matter.

But in a joint statement they “strongly disagreed” that parents were pressured to respond.

“But we would apologise if any caregiver felt any compulsion or pressure to do so, as that was not the intention.

“The school, with the knowledge of the principal, chose to support the initiative, but there was minimal uptake from parents.”

The school received the request for participation in the union initiative to distribute the leaflet, which was called the “three per teacher challenge” early last week.

It asked teachers to aim for three notes of support from caregivers.

“Three NZEI pamphlets were available in each class. We cannot categorically say how many were distributed as it was not a compulsory task to do so.”

“In this situation we feel it is reasonable that caregivers may have an interest in understanding the objectives of the strike action.”

National Party education spokesperson Erica Stanford said it was "not appropriate for students and families to get pulled into this debate especially in a way that makes those children and families feel pressured and uncomfortable”.

It was “entirely appropriate” for teacher unions to advocate for teachers, but that should be directed at the government and not via students.

A spokesperson from the office of Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said the issues raised were operational and referred Stuff back to the school.