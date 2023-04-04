Teacher rids herself of 'methamphetamine curse', allowed to return to work

A woman who was convicted of 10 charges of theft and one charge of taking a car for a joyride has been allowed to return to work as a teacher.

A teacher who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of goods to fund her methamphetamine habit has been censured but is allowed to return to work.

The woman, whose name has been suppressed, as well as the schools she worked at, started teaching in 2010 and had taught intermediate children for four years.

But the woman was in 2019 convicted of 10 charges of theft and one charge of taking a car for a joyride and damaging it.

She said she took the items to swap for drugs, money and petrol to maintain her drug habit. She was not teaching at the time of offending.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki teacher to be censured for supplying youngster's father with magic mushrooms

* Woman threw herself out of car after being 'kidnapped, drugged and raped'

* Shoplifter sentenced to home detention after nine-month crime spree



In a decision recently released by the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal, the woman was censured and a condition was placed on any practising certificate issued within three years of the decision.

She must meet with the mentor approved by the Teaching Council monthly to discuss how she is coping with returning to work. The mentor will update the Teaching Council.

The woman must also provide updates on her rehabilitation from her GP to the council every six months.

The string of thefts occurred in 2018 and 2019 when she took a range of food and items from retail stores in central Palmerston North, including $1200 worth of items from Pak ’n Save and $1200 worth of goods from Kmart.

For both crimes she was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision, 80 hours’ community work and to pay $3000 reparation.

The woman told the complaints assessment committee two things caused her to commit the crimes: she had been recently diagnosed with a condition, which has been suppressed, and she was addicted to methamphetamine as a symptom of her mental health diagnosis.

“She stated that prior to 2015 she was targeted by a drug dealer through date rape and non-consensual methamphetamine injection and spent the last four years attempting to gain control over the situation.”

The woman said she wanted to return to full-time teaching and had worked to address her mental health issues and drug addiction.

By March 2020 there had been “vast improvement” and she was rehabilitating. Her condition was managed with medication, she was attending addiction support, had a risk-management plan and started a therapy programme.

“[The woman] said at the time of the shoplifting, she was in the depths of addiction, homeless and living in her car.

“She was around other people who were involved with methamphetamine and would do anything to feed her addiction.”

She had completed her community work and was making weekly reparation payments.

The woman said she had acted dishonestly and manipulatively, the opposite of her values.

“She stressed that she would never take anything that did not belong to her again.”

By the time she met with the committee she had completed a therapy programme and she had learnt to change her behaviour. She was regularly engaged with her GP, a psychologist and psychiatrist.

“She had a plan in place and was aware of her early warning signs. Her family was also aware of her early warning signs and her plan and was supportive of her.”

The committee believed the teacher had “shorn herself of her previous methamphetamine curse”.

“That has not been an easy task and the respondent has done very well. She has engaged in a number of steps for both the methamphetamine and related mental health conditions over several years now.”

She had attended rehabilitation and other programmes.

“We also discussed the respondent’s teaching career with her and her ambitions for the future. The respondent impressed us as someone that has enjoyed and excelled at teaching, and is on track to doing so again.”

The committee was confident the woman had put everything in place to reduce the risk of a methamphetamine relapse.

The committee said the offending was seen in the context of a methamphetamine addiction and was a symptom of her illness, not an indication of a dishonest and unfit person.