Covid's created a long-tailed education crisis, says AUT vice chancellor Damon Salesa

Students arriving at university are under-prepared, and below that age every student is playing catchup, says Auckland University of Technology’s vice chancellor Professor Damon Salesa, who is worried about the long-tailed impact of Covid on future learning.

When even those in Year 1 during Covid's arrival in 2020 are behind, there is the potential for the impacts of Covid on education to be felt into the next decade, he fears. When the financial impact of the pandemic is factored in, the hurt could be even longer.

Covid has robbed students of school access by closing doors, meaning those entering the system are behind where they should be, having to play catch up on maths and reading. At the other end of the system, those who are polishing off secondary school are arriving at university under-prepared for its intellectual rigours, Salesa says.

As if it wasn’t already hard enough getting a tertiary education, Covid robbed students and their families of money, sucking away income so it became tougher.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Damon Salesa, AUT vice chancellor.

It worries Salesa, the first Rhodes scholar of Pacific descent to study at the University of Oxford, as one of his aims is to make access to education easier across the socioeconomic spectrum. Covid is messing with his ambitions.

The impact is being felt across the tertiary sector.

On Thursday, Otago University announced falling student numbers meant it needs to slash around $60 million from its budget. Applications for voluntary redundancies open on Monday, with academic and backroom roles on the chopping block. Several hundred staff are to lose their jobs, with a further round of redundancies expected to follow.

All five North Island universities – AUT, University of Auckland, Massey University, Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington and University of Waikato – have fewer domestic students than a year ago.

They are struggling to attract students in the wake of Covid, amid soaring living costs, and many of those commonly seen as of university age are heading offshore for Covid-delayed OEs.

Wellington’s Victoria University recorded the greatest fall, with 1470 fewer domestic students, while Massey had 1154 fewer domestic equivalent full-time students compared with the same time last year.

Fewer students, means less money, means cutting your academic cloth, making hard decisions.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Damon Salesa, the first Pasifika vice chancellor at a New Zealand university.

Salesa worries about the ability of universities to attract the less financially fortunate in a post-Covid world, denying them the chances he had as a youngster growing up in blue collar Glen Innes, east Auckland.

Research indicates family income is the number one predictor of how well you will do in education, he says. New Zealand has not been good at delivering opportunity to those who are disadvantaged.

Covid hurt lower income families harder, says Salesa.

The first from his family to attend university, that experience has converted him to the power of education. And that makes him more worried about its future.

He says Covid created broader and longer problems for New Zealand tertiary institutions, dropping in the word “crisis”.

“We know that those who are most impacted by that lost learning were already impacted, so they're the children of workers who are out there working. They are the children of often already disadvantaged homes.

“So actually, it is a much broader crisis. There's a Covid piece that's driving that, and that will sit with us for actually longer than people appreciate.

“Our little country can't afford to waste a single talented person. We know that the smartest kid in New Zealand, if they're born in the wrong circumstances, simply won't achieve that potential.

“That's a problem that we should be doing even more about than we are, that's what keeps me alive.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff AUT campus, in Auckland.

After his personal journey through the education system he’s intent on helping first-in-family tertiary students succeed.

He was supported by his factory worker dad and his nursing mum to attend Auckland University, then by lecturers to go to Oxford as a Rhodes scholar. Church deacons, and rugby coaches - his life lessons and support came from everywhere.

“When you see the stories of ... the transformative impact that education has in student lives, you're just surrounded with these stories about how much difference AUT has made, and you know that has to be ... not just protected, but nurtured.

“People ask you about how you got to where you were, and one narrative is where you're the hero in your story, how you did this for you. Maybe that's true in a few people's lives, but it's not in mine.

“I was fortunate to have two deeply committed parents, a loving family and supporters all around me. But also, I grew up at a time when my father did not have a well paid job.

“He worked at Fisher & Paykel in East Tamaki pretty much his whole life. My mother was an enroled nurse … and they could afford to buy a house in Auckland and raise five children. And is that story true now? We know it isn't.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The five North Island Universities are down on numbers this year.

A former rugby player who played minor representative football, and for Oxford University, he uses a rugby analogy for how hard it is for universities to find brainy talent, then mould it into enhancing society.

“If you're a 6 foot 7 kid, it didn't matter where you were, the rugby scouts would find you right?” he says.

“If you are a brainy kid, if you are mathematically gifted, or you have a facility with chemistry or physics, we won't find you. We need an education system that makes sure every single talented person reaches their full potential.

“You might not have achieved your potential in high school, but that shouldn't define your entire future. Your parents might not have the most money, but that shouldn't define whether you can become the engineer.”

Stuff University of Otago students graduating in Dunedin in December 2022.

Universities should be removing obstacles, making study as easy as possible, he says. Nearly half of AUT’s students are in the first generation to go to university, so they struggle to make sense of the traditions and structures.

“What a faculty is doesn't make any sense to them and all these names that universities use for themselves are a speciality vocabulary. That shouldn't define you finding the right place for you within the university.”

AUT has programs to transition people into university, to help them understand it, and to empower them. A summer experience out of Manukau has attracted many students who are first in family. It has “extraordinary” pass rates, he says.

“AUT is a model of how to do this through partnership and connection and making sure you have those students in mind. We're trying to make sure that we're the university that when people think of a place to really exercise their talent they think about us.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Here’s how educators will have to adapt to AI chatbots like ChatGPT that can produce NCEA-worthy essay answers in seconds.

When he took over at AUT in March 2022, Salesa found the financial books in worse shape than he’d expected. AUT was not the worst hit by falling student numbers, but it had not acted as promptly as some others to anticipate the impact of Covid in deterring students.

“I was ... surprised that the scale was larger than I anticipated, and so were some of the other senior leaders,” he says. It will remain a problem for several years.

Education is traditionally one of the first areas to feel the chill winds of economic recession.

He must make changes to keep AUT efficient as student numbers - domestic and international - fall. His moves have been unpopular, so he has had a tough first year in charge.

“We all knew that there'd be an enormous volatility after Covid. We knew that international numbers had been severely impacted. So this, this happens. It hasn't really happened at AUT before, which has made it more challenging. And more difficult.”

Salesa, a specialist in race, politics, history and society, has been criticised for his handling of AUT redundancies. Late last year, AUT announced an expected 230 redundancies and cost-cutting measures, despite making a $12 million surplus in 2020 and 2021.

AUT then had to suspend planned redundancies following a ruling by the Employment Relations Authority, but subsequently upset staff by sending out a list to employees of people it wanted gone.

KEVIN STENT Tertiary Education Union members at Victoria University of Wellington were part of nationwide strike action by employees at Aotearoa's eight universities.

About 80 employees had their notice of termination suspended following the ERA’s ruling. Even then, the Tertiary Education Union said it had to seek an order from the ERA to force AUT to suspend the terminations.

The childcare centre was targetted to close with job losses, and staff and students having to make other plans.

So, it’s not been an easy 12 months. But Salesa is as undeterred in his resolve with his cultural grounding as solace in the storm.

“The things you hope you'll never have to do are what I've had to do since I arrived,” he says.

“It’s the most difficult thing in a vice chancellor’s job, and I've had to do it very early in my tenure, but I've been charged with leading one of New Zealand's great institutions … I have to always do the right thing by the university.

“I am fully aware that the process produced hurt and bruising. That said, we have great colleagues here, and they've stayed true to the mission of AUT, which is academic endeavour.

Jason Dorday/Stuff University of Auckland and AUT staff rally in Auckland. University staff across the country have initiated strike action to demand better pay.

“AUT hasn't got the worst of student declines by any means. We're very much in the middle of it. They recognise that this is something that's happening across our sector at the same time as global challenges are coming to education.

“If you really believe in the mission and in wanting to contribute and make a difference, then these kinds of things shouldn't dissuade you. And then the wairua (living soul) of AUT, is about making sure all students reach their potential. That's always been at the core, that's been my life, and it's what I want to contribute here.”

It’s not just about restructuring AUT, he says.

Married to Labour MP Jenny Salesa, with whom he has teenagers, Mahalia and Esmae, he has the perspective of how a kid from Glen Innes can make it to the top echelons of university.

Where does he go when doing that gets tough?

There are certain moments - and you just have to be ready for them - and realise this is your opportunity both to make a difference, but also to express yourself, he says.

“Some of those opportunities have already appeared, or some of those moments have already appeared, but there are more to come.

“I have to be ready for them. I have to make sure that I deliver on them in a way that our university needs to be the best possible university it could be. Yeah, no, it's not over yet.

“There's a wonderful Samoan proverb "O le ala i le pule o le tautua​" – the pathway to leadership is service. I do believe that I'm still serving, and that the kind of leadership I aspire to, and I hope I'm delivering, is that I'm serving the common good here both of AUT, but also this wonderful city and nation.”