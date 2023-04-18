Preschool teacher drove to work drunk, but keeps teaching licence

A preschool teacher drove to work drunk in a “blip in an otherwise commendable recovery from alcoholism”. (File photo)

A preschool teacher who drove to work while intoxicated has escaped having her teaching licence revoked by the Teaching Council’s disciplinary tribunal.

The teacher, whose name has been suppressed, has had three drink-driving criminal prosecutions and one previous tribunal decision relating to alcohol use over the past 10 years.

Despite this history, the tribunal said the most recent incident was “a (serious) blip in an otherwise commendable recovery from alcoholism”.

The teacher was censured, ordered to submit to alcohol blood tests if requested and to show the decision to all future education employers for the next two years.

READ MORE:

* School teacher accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student claimed she was blackmailed

* Hekia Parata was 'formidable', says outgoing principal who won fight to keep school open

* Low-decile kids risk 'being a statistic' due to school pool inequities



On 12 August 2020, at 8.25am, the teacher was seen braking randomly and veering into the centre line while driving, before entering her work.

Police followed her and she told them she had consumed alcohol a short time earlier.

There were no children at the preschool when she arrived.

She resigned two days later after being told of a disciplinary meeting.

The teacher’s actions took place in the middle of a “stressful relationship breakup” and she was “struggling” in a Covid-19 lockdown, the tribunal said.

1 NEWS Experts say social expectations around alcohol are changing. (Video first published January 2023.)

In February 2021, the teacher was convicted of drink-driving in the Manukau District Court. She had 1230 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, above the legal limit of 250 micrograms.

The teacher was sentenced to 40 hours of community work and her licence was taken away for 28 days, after which she was allowed to apply for a zero alcohol licence.

But a year later, she was 145 days sober and was regularly attending sessions with a psychologist as well as getting treatment for anxiety and depression.

She was attending group sessions at Community Alcohol and Drug Services and Alcoholics Anonymous, was enrolled in a Wellness Recovery Action Plan programme and had completed a “Driving Forward – Rehabilitation for the Prevention of Impaired Driving” course.

The tribunal said it “seriously considered” whether it should cancel the teacher’s licence but decided against it, despite her history.

“The offending is numerous. The alcohol levels are troubling. The history is troubling. It has gone on for many years now.”

However, the Tribunal said it would be “difficult to find a respondent who has tried harder” to overcome their alcoholism.

“We also note the various references in support of the respondent, which speak highly of her.

“This includes one from the ECE centre where the present incident happened, which speaks volumes given the attending Police apprehended the respondent at the ECE centre,” the tribunal said.

Addiction: where to get help