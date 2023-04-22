Meet the Kiwi parents with 12 kids - and they've homeschooled them all

Meet the Smithies, a family of 14. Gwenda and Roger have six daughters and six sons - all homeschooled.

If your house feels busy in the mornings then spare a thought for the Smithies​ who have 12 children and homeschooled them all.

Gwenda and Roger Smithies have six daughters and six sons – and not a twin in sight. In other words, “more than 22 years of non-stop nappies”.

There are 21​ years between the oldest, who has just turned 26, and the youngest who is 4. The first four were girls, all born a year apart.

“It’s been such a blessing,” Gwenda said.

Tobias Redepenning/Supplied From left: Sophie, 22, Danella, 23, Bonnie, 24, Ben, 20, Jacob, 12, Gwenda, 51, Roger, 60, Malachi, 4, Johnny, 19, Jana, 9, Abigail, 26, Michael, 6, Lydia, 17, and Caleb, 15.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to us.”

Not all the dozen still live at home. Some now have children of their own.

Gwenda was 25 when she had their first baby, but, looking back, she wished she had started her family earlier.

“I would love to have got married younger and had more.”

The Smithies – who live just outside Christchurch – are “normal Christians”. Gwenda said “God’s help has been there through every challenge”.

They field so many questions about their large family, they have drawn-up a colour leaflet, with frequently asked questions, to hand out.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Members of the Smithies do their school work: Jana, 9, Michael, 6, Gwenda, Malachi, 4, and Jacob, 12.

They meet the cost of their large family by growing much of their own produce, buying in bulk and preparing meals from scratch.

Some of their “family facts” include:

One meal can see them eat 5kgs of potatoes.

Four or five loads of washing a day is “very normal”.

They buy more than a tonne of flour from a mill each year.

Electrical engineer Roger, 60, and Gwenda, 51, decided to homeschool the children when their eldest was little.

They attended an open evening to get more information and were soon convinced it was the right approach for them.

In 2014, there were nine children between the ages of 5 and 18 being educated in their home. “That was probably the height of it,” Gwenda said.

Two finished the following year and the numbers gradually reduced from there to the current five, plus a preschooler.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Michael, Jana and Jacob Smithies have fun on the trampoline.

“None of our children have ever been to school and they have done all kinds of amazing things instead,” Gwenda said.

“Some of our children were incredible whizzes at things.”

One daughter was second in New Zealand for spelling, three did University of Canterbury papers in their early teens, and one son can complete a Rubik's Cube blindfolded.

The family previously lived in a nine-bedroom house before downsizing, seven years ago, to a four-bedroom home with two bathrooms and three toilets.

They have several sleep-outs, which the older children use, on their 7.3-hectare site.

Their lounge is like a mini-library with books from floor to ceiling. The children are musical, studying the violin, harp, piano or ukulele.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Jana and Jacob play the ukulele.

The family follow the Ministry of Education’s teaching requirements, but don't adhere to a term-style structure and take their holidays at off-peak times.

Studying starts after breakfast, with lessons usually on the dining room table.

When they finish their work for the day, they have free time, which was motivating. The children achieve their learning goals at their own pace.

“I don't care, as long as it's mastered.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The family have a 7.3-hectare site, just outside of Christchurch.

The Smithies are not New Zealand's largest known family. In 2010, Makarau couple Michelle and Peter Brunton had their 17th child.

Gwenda and Roger have friends in Golden Bay with 14 children, while one of their daughters has married a man with 10 siblings, another homeschooling family.

“People with large families tend to homeschool, just because it tends to work really well,” Gwenda said.

“Homeschooling has been a wonderful adventure for our family and proved highly successful.”