'Exhausted' teachers tired of being 'political footballs' as election looms

Schools are preparing for Labour’s curriculum refresh, which has been in the works for two years.

Teachers are pleading for political parties to get on the same page about the future of Kiwi classrooms, as varying policies fly ahead of the 2023 election.

Schools are preparing for Labour’s curriculum refresh which has been in the works for two years – but there’s increased uncertainty after opposition leader Christopher Luxon last month announced National would ‘rewrite’ the curriculum if it was returned to power.

Both parties’ plans emphasise literacy and numeracy.

Kyle Brewerton​, president of Auckland’s Primary Principals’ Association, said it felt as though education was being treated like a “political football”.

“Every time you try and turn the ship around, it costs money,” said Brewerton, who is the principal of Remuera Intermediate School.

Luxon said National would create a clear outline of what students should learn each year, and require all primary and intermediate students to achieve an hour on average of reading, writing and maths each day.

Meanwhile, Labour’s approach would replace curriculum levels with “phases of learning” that span several years each. The curriculum framework is set to be officially released in term 3 of 2023.

Alastair Lynn/Stuff Kyle Brewerton is the principal of Remuera Intermediate School.

“You can tinker with our curriculum all you like,” Brewerton said. “But the big difference will come when you invest in our teachers.”

Brewerton said teaching conditions should focus on teaching and learning, and doing the best for young people in the classroom.

“If you ensured that there were social wraparound services that dealt with all the other issues that walk into our schools every day – that would be money better spent than rewriting the curriculum,” he said.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Christopher Luxon reveals the National Party's education policy for primary and intermediate schools.

Kathy Lloyd-Parker, country manager of Cambridge International and former principal of ACG Parnell, said it felt as though successive governments kept “reinventing and reinventing”.

“If I ever made a challenge to both major parties it would be, ‘can’t you just put your heads together?’

“Teachers are exhausted. Children are feeling unsafe because of Covid. The system is a little wobbly and that’s just the circumstances of the pandemic.”

Supplied Kathy Lloyd-Parker is the country manager for Cambridge International.

On Monday, April 17, Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ announced plans to change class-size funding, allowing schools to reduce the ratio from one teacher for every 29 students to 1 to 28.

Lloyd-Parker is among educators criticising the change as one that would have little effect in classrooms.

“Twenty-nine or 28 children – if you haven’t got the pastoral care right, if you haven’t got the wraparound services around the child – it’s not going to make any difference,” she said.

This doesn’t mean that there shouldn’t be change; every teacher Stuff spoke with said schools should move with the times.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Jan Tinetti speaks in Parliament.

Education law researcher Sarah-Kay Coulter (Ngāti Porou) said the history of school policy in Aotearoa showed how important meaningful change could be.

In 1844, not long after Te Tiriti was signed, New Zealand passed the Native Trust Ordinance.

“That’s the beginning of the system which was replicating Britain,” Coulter said. “Assimilation of Māori was once important. We inherited ideas about property and social order.”

When the 1877 Education Act followed it required free, compulsory and secular education for all Pākeha children, but not Māori.

“After the Second World War, there was much more of an emphasis on inclusion, equity and equal access to state lead education,” Coulter said.

Sarah-Kay Coulter/Supplied Sarah-Kay Coulter is researching contemporary application of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in Kiwi schools.

Not long after the Treaty of Waitangi Act 1975, Māori activists succeed in getting funding for Kōhanga Reo, Māori language nest schools, and then the 1980s saw the creation of powerful local school boards under Tomorrow’s Schools.

Curriculums had to shift with society, Coulter said, adding that teachers needed to be mindful of “education being politicised”, with low school attendance rates and poor literacy and numeracy skills in danger of becoming political pawns.

“It’s all very scary and gloomy, but there’s a wider context that we have to place it within,” she said. “We just can’t keep changing things in the long run.”

STUFF Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ made the announcement at Papatoetoe High School in Auckland.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti she was “already on board” with a bipartisan approach.

“We know there is more to do which is why we need the understanding of exactly where the challenges exist across the sector. I welcome National, and other parties, to this conversation,” Tinetti said.

National education spokesperson Erica Stanford said she would also “welcome a bipartisan approach to education”, although she said it needed to start with the Government.

"Labour has failed to give National any input into significant changes to the curriculum or NCEA over recent years, and we have been left completely in the dark,” she said.

In the meantime, teachers caught in the middle such as Kyle Brewerton are left feeling knocked about.

“You can change what you want on paper,” said Brewerton, “but if you don’t change the conditions within schools you will spend millions of dollars and achieve very little.”