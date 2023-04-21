Kids still 'trickling' into school as term 2 set to start. (File photo)

South Auckland schools are experiencing an influx of enrolments as new students keep walking through their doors months into the year, educators say.

Despite the sharp growth, principals are still concerned for the thousands of pupils who disappeared from the education system during Covid-19.

Grant McMillan, the principal at James Cook High School in Manurewa, said many students enrolling in his school hadn’t been in education for about a year.

“We’re seeing a slow returning to schooling after a huge amount of work on the ground and encouraging students to come back to school,” he said.

“These are students who haven’t been in school before they appeared at our doors.”

In February, more than 3150 Auckland students weren’t enrolled in any school, according to data from a Written Parliamentary Question.

McMillan’s school roll usually peaks at the start of term 1, but this year it’s been creeping higher each day.

“Throughout the last term, we had new enrolments every day from students who hadn’t started secondary school. In March, we had 100 fewer students than in April.

“This has never happened before,” he said.

Chris Skelton James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan said his school roll just keeps climbing.

Papatoetoe North School principal Stan Tiatia said he’s seen a similar pattern at his primary school.

Although it’s not for uncommon kids to rock up mid-term, the number of late enrolments at Papatoetoe North School has more than doubled.

“In the past, we may have had 20 to 30 [students] come in throughout the first term as children move. This year we’re up to 60.”

There are lots of reasons students have been slow to return to school, Tiatia said.

“People had to move during the Auckland floods or they still had Covid anxiety around coming back to school,” he said.

STUFF Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ made the announcement at Papatoetoe High School in Auckland.

Since children don’t legally have to be enroled until the age of 6, many parents kept their kids home while schools battled with Covid cases in 2022.

“Now these 6-year-olds are coming in at the same time as the other 5-year-olds would normally come in. That’s a lot of children all of a sudden,” he said.

Head of Rowandale School Karl Vasau said his roll has been increasing, but he is hesitant to draw any conclusions from it.

“When we look at roll growth, we just don’t know. We don’t have the luxury of pre-enrolments. A lot of our families just walk in off the street,” he said.

Before Covid, Rowandale School was rapidly growing and had its highest ever amount of students.

“Now, we’re tracking very similar to before Covid. The roll we had three years ago is similar to what we have today,” he said.