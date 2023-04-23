Secondary teachers set to take more industrial action as new term begins

With lessons to resume on Monday after the April school holidays, secondary school teachers will continue with industrial action, as union leaders still haven’t come to an agreement with the Government over pay and conditions.

From Monday rolling strikes, rostered home learning and a ban on staff attending out-of-hours meetings are on the cards.

Kieran Gainsford, a member of PPTA Te Wehengarua negotiating team, said they would have preferred to begin the new term in a settled environment, but progress on major issues hadn’t been made.

“There is a worsening shortage of secondary teachers, and we need salary rates and conditions that will keep teachers in the classroom, attract graduates to choose secondary teaching as a career, and encourage former teachers to return to the job they love.”

A national strike was staged in March by the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) and New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa, which have a combined membership of 50,000.

Both unions are negotiating multiple collective agreements for kindergarten, primary and secondary school staff.

“Every day the collective agreement remains unsettled, the further our pay and conditions slip backward and the more difficult it is to encourage people to stay in teaching or to come teaching,” he said.

What is happening:

From Monday April 24 PPTA members will not attend meetings outside school hours.

In the second week, they will roster different year levels of students home on various days for four weeks.

If talks remain deadlocked by week three, rolling strikes will be held from May 8, with secondary teachers striking on different days in different regions, starting at one end of the country and finishing at the other.

PPTA members will also refuse to give up their scheduled planning and marking time to relieve for absent teachers or positions that are vacant.

The stalemate between the PPTA and the ministry remains, almost a year after negotiations began.

A period of “facilitated bargaining” will now begin with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) assisting in the ongoing talks.

“The Authority, in its decision to direct us to facilitated bargaining, acknowledged that potential constraint of the Public Sector Pay Adjustment on any pay offer from the Ministry appeared to be a key feature of why agreement on remuneration had not been possible so far,” said Gainsford.

“We’re hopeful that having an independent facilitator will enable us to break through this impasse and avert further industrial action.”

Education Ministry employment relations general manager Mark Williamson said the PPTA had provided a strike notice, advising that over Term 2 members will not provide internal relief cover or attend meeting outside certain hours.

“This may impact on school operations and we encourage schools to reach out to their local Te Mahau office if they have staffing challenges.

Facilitated bargaining will commence shortly and provides for an independent view of the issues to support resolution of the dispute, Williamson said.

“This is the best way forward to avoid more disruption to our ākonga, whānau and communities."