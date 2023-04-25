Academic board 'unequivocally' opposed to Massey University restructure

A member of Massey University’s academic board is concerned staff output will suffer if the university goes through with a proposed restructure.

The university recently released a restructure proposal which will affect roles in general and academic administration, and finance across its three campuses. The Tertiary Education Union says 178 jobs will be cut and 144 new roles created. Of the 178 current jobs, 31 were vacant and wouldn’t be filled.

Massey’s academic board, which advise the university’s council on academic matters met last week and vice-chancellor Jan Thomas spoke to them about the restructure.

An academic board member, who talked to Stuff on the condition of anonymity, said Thomas told the board about the positives of the restructure, but the board was unequivocally against it. Normally there were varying views among board members so this was unusual, they said.

The board member believed if the proposal went through it would have a negative effect on staff and output would suffer.

They said the vice-chancellor spoke about the positives of restructure and said how some roles that doubled up across the colleges would be centralised. It would also allow for promotion pathways.

They acknowledged Thomas listened to the board members, but one of the feelings among the members was a decision had already been made and any feedback wouldn’t be taken seriously.

The reasons board members were against the restructure were: a loss of workforce and expertise; academics were already overworked and needed more support staff; no proper risk analysis had been done; and the work done by existing staff would have to be spread around fewer people which would lead to work delays for academic staff.

“Academics are already overworked now. We need more administrative staff, not less.”

The board member also said the work done between academic staff, administration staff and students during the Covid-19 pandemic, who were all working at home, was only possible because of close relationships.

“That is only really possible if you know your administrator personally. Team support makes things work better.

“If you have a centralised team, you never meet them, that is not possible.”

The board member said a reason the university gave for the restructure was the potential for savings.

“A number that they came up with was one to two million dollars per year. That's a small amount of money over the budget.

“We would say it's not worth saving that money to cause all this trouble. The senior leadership team [salaries] costs $4m a year.”

The board member said the university was only looking at where to save money, without realising what expenses would come up afterwards.

They said the university needed to ensure academics were at the core of the university and for that to happen, they needed better support through the administrative and finance team.

Staff were unable to plan ahead due to the uncertainty, they said.

Massey was yet to respond to a request for comment.