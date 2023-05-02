Teacher strikes: What you need to know about the upcoming protests

Secondary school students may find themselves rostered home this week as teachers launch into rolling year level strikes amid pay negotiations with the Ministry of Education.

The first strike will kick off on Thursday, with members of the Post Primary Teacher’s Association (PPTA) refusing to teach all Year 11 classes.

Additional rolling regional strikes will also take place next week, with both secondary teachers and area school teachers protesting low pay and inadequate working conditions.

In Southland, teachers will strike on May 9, before the industrial action moves up the country over the next two days.

Teachers will strike in Wellington, Hut Valley, Manawatu-Whanganui, Wairarapa, Taranaki and Hawkes Bay on May 10.

Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Western Bay of Plenty, Central Plateau, Hauraki, Coromandel, East Coast, Counties-Manukau, Auckland and Northland is set for their regional teacher strike on May 11.

Secondary school year-level strikes are planned for the following dates:

Thursday May 4 – Year 11

Tuesday May 9 – Year 12

Thursday May 11 – Year 13

Tuesday May 16 – Year 9

Wednesday May 17 – Year 10

Thursday May 25 – Year 11

Tuesday May 30 – Year 13

Thursday June 1 – Year 12

Tuesday June 6 – Year 10

Thursday June 8 – Year 9

Meanwhile, the Employment Relations Authority has been trying to break the 10-month pay agreement impasse between the PPTA and the Government.

It began facilitating bargaining between the PPTA and the Ministry of Education last Thursday and could recommend a settlement.

Waiheke High School principal Mikaere October said he will have to roster different year levels of students home for the day to cope with the strikes.

“We don’t have enough non-union members to cover those roster home days,” he said.

ROSE DAVIS/STUFF Waiheke High School will be rostering home students to cope with the secondary school teachers’ strike.

Those extra days at home come after kids had about eight days of school for the entire month of April.

“We had the cyclone, bad weather events, teacher only teachers for the curriculum ... It’s certainly disruptive to learning, and it’s adding up.

“One message I’ve been giving to staff is to make every lesson count,” October said.

Auckland teacher and PPTA regional chairperson Paul Stevens said teachers don’t want to strike, but action is needed.

“When you roster home year levels it does unfortunately affect students, but we are still working. We’re still at school, we’re still here for our students.

“We want to have our voices heard. This hasn’t gone away. The issues are still there and we are still trying to solve them,” he said.

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) is asking for salary increases to match inflation and more guidance staff to work with increasing numbers of students who are struggling with mental health and societal issues.

Kaareen Hotereni, an area school teacher and member of the New Zealand Education Institute negotiation team, said teachers didn’t decide to strike lightly.

“We are frustrated that the Government is moving so slowly on our claims,” she said. “Tamariki deserve teachers who have the time and resources to ensure that all students and their whānau are well-supported in their school journey.”

Area school teachers received one offer in late 2022 and are set to enter further negotiations with the Ministry of Education at the end of next week.

The Ministry of Education has been approached for comment.