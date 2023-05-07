'Awful and targeted': Librarians, teachers fear bitter culture wars reaching NZ

Librarians and teachers fear they may find themselves on the frontline of bitter culture wars, with parents targeting books and topics they don’t like. Gabrielle McCulloch investigates.

The harassment started after a conversation on the playground, with a group of children arguing about whether it was legal for two men to marry.

“The other kids were arguing with him and saying, ‘no, you're wrong’. They called me over to answer the question,” said Harriet, who asked that her real name not be used because she was an ongoing target.

“It just so happened that I was on lunch duty. It wasn't a question at me because I'm gay. It was just literally a question that kids wanted answered to end the argument,” she said.

Harriet told the children that, in New Zealand, it was legal for two men or two women to get married, and thought nothing more of it.

Then, the emails began.

“They said that I was forcing my views on the children. They didn’t want me to talk about or refer to gayness in any form, at any point. They wanted that ‘disgusting flag’ on the wall taken down,” Harriet said.

It was a rainbow pride flag that had been on Harriet’s classroom wall for years without complaint.

“It was really awful and targeted. Then they started posting on Facebook. Someone came into school and took a photo of my classroom wall and then posted it.”

Comments rolled in on the “gay agenda” and “the gays pushing their views on our kids”. One person said they would go to the school and “burn it [the flag] down off the wall”.

Harriet isn’t the only one facing a rise in anti-queer hate.

Tabby Besley, managing director of queer youth advocacy group InsideOUT Kōaro, said she’d seen “a really big increase” in aggressive rhetoric towards LGBTQIA+ people in schools over the last few months.

“We’re seeing posters circulating about our Schools Pride Week campaign, telling parents to email their schools and take kids out of school for that week.”

Pride Week is InsideOUT’s campaign coming up in June which encourages schools to celebrate their rainbow communities. There has been a deluge of disinformation about the event, Besley said, with online groups claiming that it aimed to sexualise young people.

“They’re saying we’re teaching children inappropriate things. That we’re going into classrooms and grooming children – really awful stuff,” she said.

“We’re suggesting things like having a rainbow non-uniform day or doing some baking. It’s up to the schools what it looks like.”

SUPPLIED Tabby Besley says hate comments and emails have risen dramatically since March.

InsideOUT is used to facing backlash, but Besley said hate comments and emails had risen dramatically since March when anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull​, also known as Posie Parker, visited New Zealand.

“There’s not a day that goes by when we are not having to delete something awful that’s on our social media or receiving hateful emails.

“We’re scared that schools will be put off taking part in the [Pride Week] campaign. That’s what those hateful people want, for us to back down and go into hiding.

“We need to celebrate young people and show that we will stand up for their right to feel safe and included at school, no matter how loud the hate is.

“Rainbow young people experience higher rates of bullying and discrimination than their peers, so schools taking part in Schools Pride Week is a way to signal that these young people do have a place in their schools and that it's absolutely okay to be who they are.”

InsideOUT has had reports of increased bullying towards trans students, and gay teachers being targeted for mentioning they are in a same-sex relationship.

None of this is surprising to Auckland University research fellow and Disinformation Project director Kate Hannah.

Anti-transgender rhetoric has usurped Covid-19 as the “new unifying issue” for the Kiwi disinformation community, according to her new research released on Friday.

“Everyone – every man and his dog – is shifting from being motivated by anti-vaccine and anti-mandate issues to anti-trans issues,” she said.

The research found a “concerning” rise in hateful disinformation shared online, with much of it too graphic to be published.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Kate Hannah is the Disinformation Project director and an Auckland University research fellow.

The bulk of disinformation centres around harm to children.

“There’s this rhetoric around gender identity being innately sexual,” Hannah said. “It’s a slippery slope argument into grooming and paedophilia and all sorts of other terrible things.”

Some of the most extreme content shows methods to torture and murder trans people and their LGBTQIA+ allies.

“It’s not just hate, but actually physical disgust. If you ‘other’ somebody, you dehumanise them, you make them like an insect or an animal, something that you’re repelled by – it makes it easier to deny their existence. It’s terrifying,” she said.

Data showed domestic Telegram channels beginning to republish anti-trans material from Australia-based neo-Nazi channels in the period between the Melbourne rally and Keen-Minshull’s arrival in Aotearoa.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, was escorted from Albert Park by police after thousands of counter-protesters surrounded and drowned out her attempt at speaking.

From there, it just kept spreading.

“The language and rhetoric that we’re seeing will be seeping into schools and other places where young people are already,” Hannah said.

In March, Avondale Library in Auckland closed after protesters crashed the library's drag queen storytime, a Pride Fest Out West event where drag queen Medulla Oblongata performed songs and read children’s stories.

One protester’s placard read, “HANDS OFF OUR CHILDREN”.

Two weeks later, a Christchurch library became the target of another protest, organised by a secretive group called Room 102.

A week prior, members of Room 102 urged others on their Telegram messaging platform to borrow any “grooming” books, so they would be taken off the library’s shelves.

LISA BURD/Stuff Daniel Lockett is Drag Queen Erika Flash, had kids spellbound during their Rainbow Storytime.

Louise LaHatte, chair of the New Zealand Library Association’s committee on Freedom of Information, has been watching these protests closely.

She’s concerned New Zealand may follow trends in places like America, where demands to ban books have risen 38% in the last year.

“That’s nonfiction books, books aimed at teenagers, it might even be a picture book for children such as Tango, which is a book about two male penguins in the New York Zoo who raised an egg together.

“There is a lot of connection between New Zealand groups and these overseas groups. They will share tactics and ideas and lists of books that they might find objectionable,” she said.

Public and school libraries are not required to keep a record of the number or type of book challenges they receive, but LaHatte said she hasn’t yet noticed any significant increases.

Tom Lee/Stuff Public and school libraries are not required to keep a record of book challenges.

“We’re at a be-prepared stage,” she said.

The Library Association is working on a tool kit to support public and school libraries with challenges to LGBTQIA+ books.

“It’s things like, ‘What policies do you have in place and have you updated them recently?”

Meanwhile, groups such as Family First, Vision NZ, and Resist Gender Education New Zealand have been encouraging parents to challenge schools on education policies regarding sexuality and gender.

Manawatū school librarian Sasha Eastwood said she was also concerned about the possibility of rising challenges against LGBTQIA+ books.

“We have to make sure that we are readying ourselves for overseas influences. Historically, we know these kinds of things move to our shores,” she said.

Supplied Sasha Eastwood is a school librarian and president of the School Library Association of New Zealand Aotearoa.

Eastwood is also working on the toolkit, but said she was “not in panic mode”.

Everybody had a right to challenge a book, she said.

“It gives people an opportunity to voice their concerns. That’s what being inclusive is. It’s not going, ‘we don’t agree with you, so we’re not going to listen to you’,” she said.

“A good book challenge policy will allow those conversations to happen. If they don't feel listened to, people shut down. It makes them more fearful and more agitated. No one wants that.”

But just because one person objected to a book didn’t mean others shouldn’t be able to read it, Eastwood said.

“We just have to closely watch it and make sure all members of our school communities are feeling supported.”

The toolkit is set to be released in June, when InsideOUT is running its Out On the Shelves campaign, encouraging schools to display queer books for school pride.

In the meantime, Harriet’s harassment hasn’t stopped.

The Facebook posts and emails and school meetings have kept flooding in. A picture of her and her partner was posted to a Facebook hate group, and she’s gone off social media to cope.