Everything you need to know about the teachers' strike

Another round of teachers strikes is set to kick off across the South Island on Tuesday, with the North Island due to follow suit on Wednesday. At the same time, nationwide secondary school year-level strikes will take place – a different year each day.

The strikes follow 10-months of negotiations breaking down – with pay and staffing shortages the main talking points.

Here’s what you need to know about the strikes:

Who will be striking?

All area school and secondary school teachers have teamed up to take part in rolling regional strike action over three days this week.

Area school teachers – who teach children from year 1 to year 13 – are covered under the NZEI Te Riu Roa union while secondary school teachers are covered by the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) union.

Secondary school teachers are also holding rolling year level strikes, where they refuse to teach certain year groups for a day.

The PPTA said it represents around 20,000 teachers.

Why are they striking?

Both unions are asking for salary increases to match inflation and more guidance staff to work with an increasing number of students who are struggling with mental health and societal issues.

The Employment Relations Authority has tried to step in to help the 10-month pay agreement impasse between the PPTA and the Government, but negotiations are still at a standstill.

The PPTA have said that the teacher shortage needs to be addressed, while the government are arguing that they have been negotiating in good faith and urgency.

The teaching profession is facing a dire staffing shortage, and many teachers looking to leave the profession.

Around one-third of advertised jobs could not be filled.

When are they striking and which groups will be affected?

In the South Island, teachers will strike on May 9, before the industrial action moves up the country over the next two days.

Secondary school and area school teachers in Wellington, Hutt Valley, Manawatu-Whanganui, Wairarapa, Taranaki and Hawkes Bay teachers will strike on Wednesday 10 May.

The rolling strike will then move up the North Island to Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Western Bay of Plenty, Central Plateau, Hauraki, Coromandel, East Coast, Auckland and Northland teachers will strike on Thursday 11 May.

Many year 12 students nationwide will also stay home on Tuesday due to a separate year level strike with teachers refusing to teach year 12 students for the day.

Secondary school year-level strikes are planned for the following dates:

Tuesday May 9 – Year 12

Thursday May 11 – Year 13

Tuesday May 16 – Year 9

Wednesday May 17 – Year 10

Thursday May 25 – Year 11

Tuesday May 30 – Year 13

Thursday June 1 – Year 12

Tuesday June 6 – Year 10

Thursday June 8 – Year 9

John Hawkins/Stuff Chris Abercrombie is the acting president of the Post Primary Teachers Association.

What is each side’s argument?

Chris Abercrombie​, PPTA acting president, said teachers would “much rather be in the classroom” but the teacher shortage needs to be urgently addressed.

“We need pay and conditions that will keep our skilled and experienced teachers in the profession, attract people into teaching, and encourage those teachers who have left to return to the job they love.

“Secondary teaching is an awesome career, and it is a hugely demanding one. It needs to be valued more highly and the work needs to be more manageable,” he said.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President, Mark Potter said that members are sending a message to the government that they need to do more to ensure teaching remains a valued profession.

Ministry of Education employment relations manager Mark Williamson said the level of disruption is “disappointing”.

“While we have been bargaining with urgency and in good faith in order to reach a resolution, the union, of its own accord, has chosen to continue strike action which affects students, whānau and communities.”

On May 4, the ministry put forward an offer to Area School teachers that would increase the top rung of pay to $100,000 by December 2024.

”We have made, and continue to make, extensive efforts to resolve bargaining, including seeking mediation,” he said.