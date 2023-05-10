Whangārei principal refuses to answer questions about Abbey Caves death

Karen Gilbert-Smith said a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy at Abbey Caves is underway.

Whangārei Boys High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith has refused to answer questions after the death of a schoolboy at Abbey Caves.

Gilbert-Smith said she was not in the position to provide answers to questions surrounding the decision-making involved in the trip to the caves, “out of respect for the whānau”.

Instead, she said in a statement that the tragedy is being felt by all at the school.

“As we have already expressed that our thoughts and aroha are firmly with the whānau and the students – even more so now that a body of one of our students tragically has been recovered,” the statement said.

“It is really important for me to let you know how devastated we are that one of our whānau have lost a much loved, and treasured, son and brother…… and the impact of this tragedy is being felt widely amongst our school staff, students and community.”

READ MORE:

* Body found in search for school boy who went missing in Abbey Caves

* What you need to know: Auckland's state of emergency, evacuation centres and road closures

* Boy slipped from classmate's grip in cave and was swept away



“We need to allow a full and comprehensive investigation involving the NZ Police and Worksafe NZ into this tragic incident to be completed and which we will, of course, fully comply with,” she said.

Gilbert-Smith said the school was continiuing to “operate as normal”, will be focusing on supporting the school community.

Denise Piper/Stuff Karen Gilbert-Smith, principal of Whangarei Boys' High School (File).

She said the school would provide further updates “as required”.

There were security guards are stationed at Whangārei Boys High School on Wednesday, due to the outrage expressed by parents and the community following the death.

It comes as WorkSafe confirms it has opened an investigation into the death of the teenager.

The student, believed to be 15, was on a school trip at the caves on Tuesday morning when he was swept away by rising floodwaters.

Police confirmed they had located a body in the search for the student.

A spokesperson for Northern Districts Security confirmed guards were at the school the day after the incident due to people “being unhappy” about the death.

“There’s a lot of very upset people at the moment so we were called to help keep the school and students safe.”

The spokesperson wouldn’t confirm how many security guards were at the school.

Susan Edmunds/Stuff A boy has died after being swept away by floodwaters in Abbey Cave.

Parents of children on the school trip have expressed anger at the lack of communication from the school, and questioned why the children were taken into the cave despite the severe weather.

WorkSafe said on Wednesday they had been notified of the fatality at Abbey Caves in Whangārei.

“[We] extend sincere condolences to the whānau, school, and wider community affected by this tragedy,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said WorkSafe cannot comment further while the investigation is underway.

The police are also investigating the death, on behalf of the Coroner.

Breakfast The group from Whangārei Boys High School were in Abbey Caves when it was hit by a severe weather event.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland district commander confirmed the body had been recovered on Tuesday evening, after specialist equipment arrived from Auckland to assist in the search.

Hill said that while formal identification was yet to take place, police have ensured the family was being offered support at this tragic time.

The mother of a boy who saw a classmate swept away in floodwaters said she waited hours to find out if her son was alive.

The anguished mum called her boy, but he and his traumatised classmates were told by police not to answer their phones.

Susan Edmunds/Stuff Emergency services blocked off the entry to the caves on Tuesday.

The mother said communication from police and the school to frantic parents had been “shocking”.

“I can’t understand why this happened, but then I can’t understand why they went in the first place... You put complete trust in them with your child and you expect them to err on the side of caution,” she said.

Stuff has asked the police why that happened. They are yet to respond.

Stuff have also put in multiple queries with the school on Wednesday which remain unanswered.