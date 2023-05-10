WorkSafe opens investigation into Abbey Caves death

The group from Whangārei Boys High School were in Abbey Caves when it was hit by a severe weather event.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the death of a schoolboy at Abbey Caves in Whangārei.

The student, believed to be 15, was on a school trip at the caves on Tuesday morning when he was swept away by rising floodwaters.

Police confirmed they had located a body in the search for the student.

WorkSafe said on Wednesday they had been notified of the fatality at Abbey Caves in Whangārei.

“[We] extend sincere condolences to the whānau, school, and wider community affected by this tragedy,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said WorkSafe cannot comment further while the investigation is underway.

The police are also investigating the death, on behalf of the Coroner.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland district commander confirmed the body had been recovered on Tuesday evening, after specialist equipment arrived from Auckland to assist in the search.

Susan Edmunds/Stuff A boy has died after being swept away by floodwaters in Abbey Cave.

Hill said that while formal identification was yet to take place, police have ensured the family was being offered support at this tragic time.

Parents of children on the school trip have expressed anger at the lack of communication from the school, and questioned why the children were taken into the cave despite the severe weather.

The mother of a boy who saw a classmate swept away in floodwaters said she waited hours to find out if her son was alive.

The anguished mum called her boy, but he and his traumatised classmates were told by police not to answer their phones.

Susan Edmunds/Stuff Emergency services blocked off the entry to the caves on Tuesday.

The mother said communication from police and the school to frantic parents had been “shocking”.

“I can’t understand why this happened, but then I can’t understand why they went in the first place... You put complete trust in them with your child and you expect them to err on the side of caution,” she said.

Stuff has asked the police why that happened. They are yet to respond.