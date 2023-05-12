Difficult Conversations: What are your thoughts on vaping in schools?

Where does this claim come from, and does it stack up? (First published June 2022)

School children, some as young as primary school age, are taking up vaping.

Educators want the New Zealand Government to follow Australia’s lead and tighten vaping rules, over concerns today’s youth are at risk of becoming tomorrow’s smokers.

But there are no plans to follow Australia’s crackdown on vaping, which will ban the import of non-prescription vaping products and all single-use vapes, restrict flavours and colours and further limit nicotine concentration and volumes.

In November 2021, research from The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand (ARFNZ) found one-in-five teens used an e-cigarette daily, while a February 2022 survey by Action for Smokefree (ASH) estimated that 250,000 Kiwis vape.

Among youth vapers, Māori are disproportionately represented, with 20% of rangatahi aged 14-15 vaping compared to 10% of non-Māori in the same age group. When factoring in gender, the figure becomes even more unbalanced, with 25% more female Māori youth vaping compared to their non-Māori counterparts.

Despite vaping’s popularity with young people, for cigarette smokers, it can be a useful tool to quit smoking.

In Aotearoa between 2018 and 2021, smoking rates fell by 30%, and 40% for wāhine Māori.

The reason for such a large shift was a huge switch to vaping, as addicted smokers ditched cigarettes for good.

