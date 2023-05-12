Difficult Conversations: What are your thoughts on vaping in schools?
Stuff’s Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue. These are stories that we often don’t open for comments, because of the high volume of posts that breach our rules for participation. We hope that providing a specific platform for a finite period of time will allow for important debate and different points of view, without the open slather of social media and the risk of discussions being hijacked by extreme views.
Friday’s topic is vaping in schools. The comment stream will be open from 12pm to 5pm on Friday May 12, and will be strictly moderated according to our terms and conditions, so please read them before you start posting.
School children, some as young as primary school age, are taking up vaping.
Educators want the New Zealand Government to follow Australia’s lead and tighten vaping rules, over concerns today’s youth are at risk of becoming tomorrow’s smokers.
But there are no plans to follow Australia’s crackdown on vaping, which will ban the import of non-prescription vaping products and all single-use vapes, restrict flavours and colours and further limit nicotine concentration and volumes.
In November 2021, research from The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand (ARFNZ) found one-in-five teens used an e-cigarette daily, while a February 2022 survey by Action for Smokefree (ASH) estimated that 250,000 Kiwis vape.
Among youth vapers, Māori are disproportionately represented, with 20% of rangatahi aged 14-15 vaping compared to 10% of non-Māori in the same age group. When factoring in gender, the figure becomes even more unbalanced, with 25% more female Māori youth vaping compared to their non-Māori counterparts.
Despite vaping’s popularity with young people, for cigarette smokers, it can be a useful tool to quit smoking.
In Aotearoa between 2018 and 2021, smoking rates fell by 30%, and 40% for wāhine Māori.
The reason for such a large shift was a huge switch to vaping, as addicted smokers ditched cigarettes for good.
We want Stuff readers to discuss vaping in schools, whether it’s a problem, and how to stop it.
What’s your view on this topic? Share your thoughts below in the comments.
The context
- Australia is banning the import of nonprescription vaping products and all single-use disposable vapes. It will also introduce minimum quality standards to restrict flavours and colours and make packaging prescription-like. It will also further limit nicotine concentration and volumes.
- The law in New Zealand is that vaping products may not be sold to those under the age of 18.
- Vapes are for sale in stores including specialist vape shops and service stations.
- Vapes worth thousands of dollars have been confiscated from Hamilton primary school children.
- Stuff has reported teachers have resorted to going into student bathrooms to catch vapers.
- Marlborough Girls’ College has had a number of fire evacuations caused by students vaping in the bathrooms and setting off the smoke alarms.
- The Government’s goal is that by 2025 less than 5% of New Zealanders will be cigarette smokers.
The arguments
- Educators argue vaping in schools is harmful to students, with some calling for the New Zealand Government to follow Australia’s lead and tighten vaping rules.
- When asked if she would look at Australia’s restrictions, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said “that isn't something that would be able to implement during this term in Government”.
- Verrall said she was mulling proposals on more restrictions relating to the increase in youth vaping, likely to be introduced this term.
- Ben Youdan, director of ASH, Action for Smokefree 2025, said: “Vaping is far less harmful than smoking and is helping millions worldwide to quit the deadly habit.”
Pupils at Woodend School took action to stop young people becoming addicted to vaping. Student leader Jasper Rosewarne, 12, launched a petition after vape store Hukka Woodend opened across the road from the school.
By the numbers
- In 2022, it was estimated that 250,000 Kiwis vape and one-in-five teens used an e-cigarette daily.
- In Australia the number of vapers in 2022 was 1,159,000. Aotearoa has a higher per capita percentage of vapers.
- Between 2018 and 2021, smoking rates fell 30%, and 40% for wāhine Māori.
- Our smoking rates fell below Australia’s for the first time in 2018, and since then the rate at which smoking is declining here is double theirs.
- A survey conducted by the then Hawke’s Bay District Health Board between 2019 and 2021 found despite Ministry of Health messaging that “vaping is not for young people”, a significant proportion of year 9-13 students were actively vaping despite never having been regular smokers.
- Close to 10% of year 9-13 students vaped daily, while almost 20% had vaped at least once in the past week – this was more than double those who smoked (4.6%).
- In the US, 13.2 million people had vaped in the past 30 days of being surveyed, according to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, still a lower per capita figure of vaping when compared to New Zealand.