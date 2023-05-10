At least 17 schools and preschools remain closed after more Auckland flooding

The area was hard hit in the Auckland Anniversary floods.

At least 17 schools and early learning centres across Auckland remain closed a day after the city was hammered with severe weather, according to the Ministry of Education.

Nick Shaw, principal of Waiheke Primary School, said this is the third time their school has flooded this year.

“We thought it was a 1 in 100-year flood, but it turns out that keeps happening. We’ve got flooding in some classrooms and flooding the hall,” he said.

Shaw and other staff were in school on Wednesday ripping up carpets to get classrooms ready for students.

“We’ve been cleaning, clearing out drains that are full of silt. We’ll be ready to open tomorrow,” Shaw said.

At least 9 preschools and 8 schools in Auckland were closed on Wednesday, while another 3 schools were offering online learning, the Ministry confirmed.

In Northland, another 3 schools and 3 preschools also remained closed.

“The decision to close or open remains that of the school boards and centre managers or owners of early learning services,” said Ministry of Education spokesperson Isabel Even.

Schools and preschools are not required to tell the Ministry if they decide to shut their doors.

Jason Dorday/Stuff More than 20 schools and preschools closed in Auckland and Northland a day after floods.

Shaw said it’s been “frustrating” having to close his school a third time and he is working with the ministry to find a long term solution.

“We’re pushing so hard for good attendance. No teacher to get into education to focus on rain and flooding,” he said.

On Tuesday, schools across Auckland evacuated after the city was hit with almost a month’s worth of rainfall in a day.

Pupils evacuated Sunnyvale School in Henderson as it flooded. The school also remains closed today as staff assess the damage.

Wellsford School, Rodney College, Henderson Intermediate, Ōrewa College, Kelston Boys High School, Kingsway School, Willow Park, Whangaparāoa College and Waiheke Primary all closed early on Tuesday when the wild weather hit.