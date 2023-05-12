Kindy teachers accept latest pay offer, while primary teachers hold out for more

Kindergarten teachers have voted to accept the Ministry of Education’s latest pay offer, while primary school teachers hold out for more.

This means kindy teachers will see their pay increase between 11.1% and 13.9% for union members and the top pay bracket will rise from $90,000 to $100,000 by December 2024.

"This was the first strike action that kindergarten teachers have taken in decades. We knew that what we were fighting for was worth it,” kindergarten teacher and negotiating team member Reweti Elliott said.

The offer also increases sick leave allowance to 15 days, introduces a cultural allowance for kaiako Māori and provides more headteacher professional time.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF "Frustrated" Post Primary Teachers’ Association members came out to strike again on Tuesday, as they continue to fight for a wage increase that matches inflation.

However, Elliott said there is still much more work to be done.

“The early childhood sector is in crisis. We will be using the Fair Pay Agreement process to push for change on the many unresolved issues including inadequate ratios, non-contact time and pay for our relievers and head teachers,” he said.

Meanwhile, primary school teachers have voted to reject the latest pay offer from the Ministry of Education, with teachers frustrated by a “lack of progress”.

The offer would have increased teacher pay by between 11% to 14% over three years, with the top tier lifted to $100,000 a year by the end of 2024 and the bottom of the scale up to $58,505 by the same time.

It also would have doubled classroom release time for teachers to plan and introduced 1200 cultural leadership allowances of $5000 per year to recognise additional work teachers who are cultural leaders bring to their school.

“This offer clearly did not meet members’ expectations sufficiently to settle our agreement,” said lead negotiator for the Primary Teachers’ Collective Agreement Barb Curran.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff In March, secondary, primary and kindergarten teachers striked for better pay and working conditions.

“They want an offer that swiftly delivers additional time and staffing to enable teachers to support students. They want a pay offer that will pay the bills,” she said.

This decision comes after New Zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI), previously said the primary teacher’s offer was “reasonable in the current economic climate”.

Primary teachers have had a tough few years facing “dire” teacher shortages, switching to online learning and supporting students through covid-19 and coping with widespread curriculum changes.

In April, the government promised to decrease the teacher-to-student ratio by one for years 4 to 8 by the start of 2025.

Curran said the announcement was welcome, but the teacher’s reaction was that it was too little and not fast enough.

“The issue with high teacher to student ratios has been recognised by the Minister, but staffing issues have been going on for decades.

“We need to see commitments to a plan for much more meaningful class size reductions as swiftly as possible,” she said.

The Ministry of Education have been approached for comment.