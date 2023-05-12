Primary school teachers vote to reject pay offer that union called 'reasonable'

Primary school teachers have voted to reject the latest pay offer from the Ministry of Education, saying teachers are frustrated with a “lack of progress”.

The offer would have increased teachers’ pay by 11% to 14% over three years, providedmore classroom release time, sick leave and introduced cultural teaching allowances.

“This offer clearly did not meet members’ expectations sufficiently to settle our agreement,” said lead negotiator for the Primary Teachers’ Collective Agreement Barb Curran.

“They want a pay offer that will pay the bills, having seen no pay rise since July 2021,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Rolling strikes, home learning still on cards as teachers' pay dispute rumbles on

* Primary school teachers set to vote on third pay and conditions offer

* Take five: Why teachers are striking and what it means for parents and students



This decision comes after New Zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI), previously said the offer was “reasonable in the current economic climate”.

Curran said teachers want a pay agreement that “swiftly delivers additional time and staffing to enable teachers to support students”.

Primary teachers have had a tough few years facing “dire” teacher shortages, switching to online learning and supporting students through covid-19 and coping with widespread curriculum changes.

The latest offer includes doubling the classroom release time to enable at least a day a fortnight for teachers to plan along with the introduction of a new classroom release time for unit holders with additional responsibilities.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF "Frustrated" Post Primary Teachers’ Association members came out to strike again on Tuesday, as they continue to fight for a wage increase that matches inflation.

There is also a remuneration increase of between 11-14% over three years, with the top tier lifted to $100,000 a year by the end of 2024 and the bottom of the scale up to $58,505 by the same time.

From next year, the offer would also introduce 1200 cultural leadership allowances of $5000 per year to recognise the additional work teachers who are cultural and community leaders bring to their school.

In April, the government promised to decrease the teacher-to-student ratio by one for years 4 to 8 by the start of 2025.

Curran said the announcement was welcome, but teacher reaction was that it was too little and not fast enough.

“The issue with high teacher to student ratios has been recognised by the Minister, but staffing issues have been going on for decades.

“We need to see commitments to a plan for much more meaningful class size reductions as swiftly as possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, area school teachers and secondary teachers have been holding rolling strikes after pay agreement discussions stalled.

More than 20,000 teachers across New Zealand walked out of classrooms in protest of poor pay and working conditions.

A new offer was presented to secondary teachers on Monday which included an 11% to 14% pay increase, improvements to conditions, including time for pastoral care and recognition for cultural leadership, 20 sick days, and a one-off lump sum payment of $710 to PPTA members equivalent to the cost to renew teacher practice certification.

An offer was also put to area teachers last Thursday, though facilitated bargaining was now also being considered.

The Ministry of Education have been approached for comment.