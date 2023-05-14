Abbey Caves death: Whānau farewell school boy Karnin Ahorangi Petera

Friends say Karnin Ahorangi Petera was a talented basketballer who cared deeply for his friends.

Whānau of Whangārei Boys’ High School student, Karnin Ahorangi Petera, are saying their final farewells to the 15-year-old on Sunday.

Karnin's tangihanga is being held at Paa Te Oro Marae​ in Te Karae at 10am​, where the teen will be surrounded by family and friends.

Karnin was on a school trip at the Abbey Caves in Whangārei on Tuesday when he and 14 other students ran into trouble in rising floodwaters.

The group were meant to be rock-climbing, but bad weather forced the trip underground instead.

Karnin was swept away in a flood, with the mother of a pupil on the trip saying the 15-year-old had slipped from his classmates’ grip as the group struggled to get to higher ground.

The school trip went ahead despite severe weather warnings of heavy rain and wind in the area.

After multiple hours of searching, Karnin’s body was found on Tuesday evening.

Aaron Peace/Stuff The student was on a school trip in Abbey Caves when floodwaters washed him away.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith has refused to answer questions regarding the circumstances of the trip. The principal, who has been at the school since 2015, said she was not in a position to provide answers surrounding the decision-making involved in the trip, “out of respect for the whānau”.

“As we have already expressed, our thoughts and aroha are firmly with the whānau and the students,” Gilbert-Smith said on Wednesday.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident, and police are assisting with the investigation on behalf of the Coroner.

Police have said they are giving those involved time to grieve before being questioned.

This is the second time in a matter of months Whangārei Boys’ High School has been subject to an enquiry from WorkSafe, after a teacher was harmed by “unguarded machinery” in March.

Denise Piper/Stuff Flowers have been laid outside the gates of Whangārei Boys High School, following the tragic death of a boy washed away in Abbey Caves.

On Thursday, the Board of Trustees for Whangārei Boys’ High School said it was “fully supporting a thorough investigation into this event by the NZ Police and WorkSafe NZ”.

A month-long rāhui, or customary restriction, was immediately placed on the caves, also known by the name Kiore Taretare​.

Ngāti Kahu o Torongare spokesperson Nicki Wakefield said the one-month restriction will allow the hapū to gather and discuss if any further restrictions are needed after that month.

Karnin’s whānau has asked the public to respect their privacy while they mourn, and will make further statements next week.