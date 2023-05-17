Entire board quits at the school where a rapist was hired as a teacher aide

The entire school board of trustees have followed the rapist teacher aide and his close family member, the principal, out the door

The board of trustees in charge of an Auckland school that hired a rapist as a teacher aide has resigned en masse.

Stuff revealed the school had hired the teenager, who was closely related to the principal, eight months ago. He resigned hours after the story was published.

The teenager had raped one young woman and sexually violated another when he was aged between 14 and 17.

The school’s board of trustees initially backed the principal, telling parents they were confident no students had been put at risk.

However, five months later, in February, the principal resigned after an investigation by a lawyer found the hiring process did not meet “procedural and legislative requirements”.

The lawyer’s investigation has never been released.

On Tuesday the Ministry of Education wrote to parents to say the entire board had followed suit and will be replaced by a commissioner.

According to the ministry’s website, the appointment of a commissioner can happen when there “is no functioning board... The commissioner holds all the functions, powers and duties of the board.”

The letter also said “the last eight months have been a challenging time for the board” and thanked members for their work.

“The overwhelming sentiment of the letters of resignation was that [the school has] the opportunity for a reset.”

The board, and particularly its chair, have had the brunt of criticism since the principal’s resignation.

At a board meeting in March, one member told parents they had been forced to follow “due process” and advice from lawyers.

“While doing this work, we have faced immense criticism from a very small subset of parents who show a complete disregard for the work we have put in to try and achieve an outcome in the best interests of the school.”

Referring to the lawyer’s investigation, it was said the school had nothing to hide.

“But given it relates to a confidential employment matter, and people participated in the process on the basis that it remained confidential, we can’t convey any further detail.”

The board then waited another month – seven months after Stuff broke the story – to apologise to the abuse survivors for letters it sent to parents that were “misleading, insensitive and/or incorrect.”

“We apologise for our use of legal semantics which misrepresented the seriousness of the situation.”

The board’s letter also backtracked on initial assurances given to parents that the police vetting process relating to the teacher aide had been complied with during the employment process, and, that the principal had delegated the hiring to another senior staff member.

A report by the Education Review Office (ERO) found that months after the teacher aide had been exposed and resigned, the board had still not made sufficient changes in its child protection policies and procedures.

“The board has not taken all reasonable steps to fully ensure the safety of every child within the school.”

The ERO said the school needed to “strengthen their governance”, a comment aimed at the board.

Stuff understands the board’s exit followed a letter signed by 42 parents. Amongst other things, the letter called for the resignation of the chairperson.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Survivor advocate Ruth Money says she wants every parent to contact their child’s school and ask them what they have learnt from the case.

Survivor advocate Ruth Money has been supporting young women involved.

“We need to be clear that the fault lay with the teacher aide who was a sexual abuser and who was hired by his close family member,” Money told Stuff.

“However, further victimisation and harm within the community happened because of a lack of strong leadership and quality communication from the board.”

Money acknowledged school boards are made up of volunteers who are inexperienced in dealing with complex legal matters and said the Ministry of Education could have stepped in far sooner.

“I would hope every parent is asking their school, and their school board, how they have learnt from this and have they got the right procedures in place to avoid this happening anywhere else.”

Stuff contacted the now ex-presiding member of the board for comment. They asked to “think about it” and are yet to respond.

