Teachers' unions pause strike action after meeting with Government

Teacher unions and the Ministry of Education have struck an agreement to put teachers’ strikes on hold until May 30.

On May 4 secondary school teachers began rolling year-level strikes, where different year groups were rostered home, and more were on their way this week.

However, strike action has been put on pause after a “constructive” meeting was held between Education Minister Jan Tinetti and representatives for the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) and NZEI teaching unions on May 20, the unions said.

As a result, the unions have agreed to suspend all strike notices and further industrial action until 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 30.

In turn, the ministry has committed to working with urgency to assess options for a revised offer, a PPTA spokesperson said.

This agreement could be extended if required and mutually agreed by all parties, the spokesperson said.

Teachers have been in pay negotiations with the Government for around a year.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Berhampore School principal and NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter said the strike pause offered an opportunity for progress in pay negotiations. (File photo)

Voting on industrial action by primary school teachers, who have already rejected the Government’s most recent pay offer, was to due to close on Monday, with a decision released on Tuesday. However, any strike action was now on hold as part of the new agreement.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter said the meeting offered hope that the ministry may come to the table with an improved offer.

“It’s a real opportunity for the Government and Ministry to help with the issues that have been highlighted by teachers.

“Our claims still stand as they have been right through, what we’re looking for is an offer that the members can accept that will support some of the needs that they have highlighted such as competitive remuneration and conditions that make the job more sustainable,” Potter said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Post Primary Teachers' Association's (PPTA) Te Wehengarua Acting President, Chris Abercrombie, speaks at a demonstration on the steps of Parliament.

Both unions – NZEI and the PPTA – are negotiating multiple collective agreements for kindergarten, primary and secondary school staff.

The unions joined forces to hold rolling strikes in area schools and secondary schools.

Between May 9 and May 11, protests were held across the motu, despite a last-minute offer to secondary school teachers from the Government.

Union leaders, however, said the Government’s recent offers were “not good enough”.

The offer included 11-14% increases for all teachers and put those at the top of the pay scale on $100,000 by December 2024. The bottom of the scale would rise to $58,505.

This includes rostering home, the relief and meeting bans, and the Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu members' strike action.