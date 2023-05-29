Parents left scrambling for childcare after schools close for union meeting

Parents left scrabbling for childcare after schools close for union meeting.

Many primary schools will close early on Wednesday to allow teachers to attend a union meeting, giving parents just three days to organise childcare.

New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) usually has to give two weeks' notice when it holds paid meetings, but because a strike was previously planned for that day, the ministry said it “not object” to the short notification period.

“We understand the late notice may cause some disruption,” said the education ministry’s employment manager Mark Williamson​.

Parent and Stuff employee Ella Gribben​ said the short time frame was “extremely frustrating”.

“It’s handy that they [the students] still get to go in the morning, but it’s still a massive inconvenience,” she said.

Gribben is trying to organise after-school care for her 7-year-old, but she’s unsure whether there will be space.

If push comes to shove, Gribben can work from home to supervise her daughter, but many parents aren’t as fortunate.

“People can’t afford after-school care. It costs money or time and lots of favours.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF A group of Christchurch secondary school teachers strike on both sides of the road near Eastgate Mall in Linwood.

Wendy Kofoed​, principal at Newmarket Primary School, said her school will be closing early on Wednesday because there is not enough non-union staff.

“Virtually all of my staff are union members. I’ll have two or three staff who can supervise students who can’t be picked up,” she said.

Kofoed hasn’t had any complaints from parents and said her community has been “very supportive”.

May Road School principal Lynda Stuart​ will also be closing her school doors at 12.45pm on Wednesday.

“We have 100% union membership in the school,” she said.

Stuart will have support staff on site for any students who are unable to get home.

Supplied May Road School principal Lynda Stuart will also be closing her school doors at 12.45pm on Wednesday.

Last week, primary teachers voted in favour of a strike on Wednesday, after union members rejected the government’s most recent pay offer.

However, after a “constructive” meeting with the Minister of Education, primary teachers put the strike on hold.

The strike was officially called off on Sunday and a paid union meeting was organised for Wednesday so teachers could take time to consider the government offer.

If the offer was rejected, union members will vote on whether industrial action should resume, with any new strikes starting in mid-June at the earliest.

Williamson said the union meeting was happening “in place of” the previously planned one-day strike.

“This is to allow teachers who are members of NZEI Te Riu Roa to consider a new offer to settle their collective agreement.

“In the unusual circumstances where a full day strike had been planned for 31 May, the decision to have paid union meetings in the afternoon is less disruptive for students, communities and employers, and provides opportunity for progress towards reaching a settlement,” he said.

But Gribben said, for most “busy parents”, three days’ notice just isn’t enough.