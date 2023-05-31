Strikes by secondary school teachers to resume after 'inadequate' pay offer

Secondary teachers will resume strike action after the union advised its members to reject the latest “inadequate” government pay offer.

In an email to its members, the Post Primary Teacher’s Association (PPTA) said the offer wasn’t “good enough” to justify keeping the strikes on pause.

Year level strikes will begin again on Thursday, with teachers refusing to take year 12 classes.

Thursday, June 1: year 12

Tuesday, June 6: year 10

Thursday, June 8: year 9

The latest pay offer to secondary teachers includes a lump sum payment of $4500 for union members and three pay rises by December 2024, totalling between 11% and 15.5%.

Unlike the previous three-year offers, the new offers had a two-year term and provided the first pay rise in July, rather than backdating it to December 2022.

“While there have been some improvements in these offers, in particular equity of non-contact for part-time teachers (from the start of 2025) and a salary step increase for relievers (from the start of 2024), the pay rate on offer for the top step has not shifted,” the PPTA told its members.

As well as voting on the offer, secondary teachers will also consider options for further industrial action.

Chris Abercrombie​, acting president at the PPTA, said teachers were feeling frustrated and angry.

“This is not something we take lightly. We don’t want to be doing this. We want to be in classrooms teaching. We want to settle,” Abercrombie said.

“But we need teachers and pay that matches the cost of living. The membership will speak in their votes,” he said.

Abercrombie said secondary teachers hadn’t had a pay rise in two years.

“We’ve been in negations for a year now, and teachers would like any pay offer to reflect that gap. That time period was some of the highest inflation we’ve seen.”

Mark Williamson, employment manager at the Ministry of Education, said the ministry is “clearly disappointed” the PPTA has resumed strike action while its members consider the offer.

“The offers represent a significant investment in the teaching workforce and balance increases in remuneration with improved conditions, which we know is key to attracting and retaining teachers.

“If the offer is not accepted, we will immediately return to facilitation from the Employment Relations Authority to progress towards settlement,” he said.

Teachers have been striking since March 16, when about 50,000 teachers and principals from across the country took to the streets to demand better pay and working conditions.

Since then, secondary teachers have held rolling national and year level strikes to communicate their frustration with the Ministry of Education’s pay offers.

Talks have been going on for around a year.

On May 22, teacher unions struck an agreement with the ministry to put strikes on hold for a week after a “constructive” talks between Education Minister Jan Tinetti and union leaders.

However, the PPTA said the offer government put forward was not “good enough”.

Meanwhile, primary school teachers have called off their strike action to consider the government’s latest pay offer, which also includes a new lump sum of $4500.

The total pay rises appeared similar to the previous offer, which had a three-year term backdated to December 2022 and three pay increases totalling between 11 and 14%.

However, the primary teachers union, NZEI te riu roa, told members the lump sum more than made up for the lack of backdating and the new offer had a two-year term.

Many primary schools will be closing early on Wednesday while teachers discuss the offer.

The Ministry of Education has been contacted for comment.