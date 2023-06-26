'A foot in the door': primary pacific bilingual teachers to receive pay bump

Sutton Park School is one of a handful of schools in South Auckland that have Pacific language units where students can learn in their native language as well as English.

It’s 3am and south Auckland teacher Molavia Pulupuna​ is typing on her laptop – switching seamlessly between Tongan and English for student reports.

Pulupuna teaches at Otahuhu Primary School’s Tongan language unit, which means she takes classes in literacy, numeracy, and social studies in two languages: English and Tongan.

Despite the extra work prepping for bilingual classes, Pulupuna has been paid the same as any other teacher. But next year, that will change.

From 2024, primary teachers of Pacific bilingual or immersion classes will receive an allowance between $4000 and $8000 to acknowledge the extra skills and knowledge they bring to the table.

READ MORE:

* 'Relief' as primary teachers accept latest offer from Ministry of Education

* Te reo Māori and sign language in preschools should be a no-brainer

* Paraparaumu School to start bilingual class, taught in English and te reo Maori



Previously, bilingual teachers in Pacific language units were expected to teach in two languages with no pay or acknowledgement to reflect that.

The pay bump is long overdue, Pulupuna said.

“We do so much more than just classroom teaching. We hold extra meetings, workshops with our parents. We need resources that are not readily available and usually have to make them ourselves,” she said

Vaitimu Togi Lemanu​, Sutton Park School’s deputy principal, said bilingual classes can bring out the best in students.

Sutton Park has four bilingual Tongan classes and eight bilingual Samoan classes. Students learn the same material in the curriculum, but in two languages instead of one.

“They engage a lot better. It gives them that sense of acceptance. They feel confident using two or three or more languages,” Lemanu said.

Abigail Dougherty Vaitimu Togi Lemanu is the deputy principal of Sutton Park School.

It’s not just the students who grow in confidence, it’s their whānau too.

“Parents feel more comfortable sharing their own ideas in their own language – in Samoan or Tongan or Māori. They have the chance to speak in their own language and really hear their voice.”

Maliana Taufalele​, a Tongan bilingual teacher team lead at Sutton Park, said she also sees that change.

“Bilingualism is not only about learning the language but also connecting with the culture,” she said. “Students can see themselves in the unit, they can hear themselves.”

When Taufalele began as a bilingual language teacher, she had her work cut out for her. There weren’t many Tongan teaching resources, so she stayed up late to create her own.

“You have to sacrifice,” she said. “It’s a lot of long hours and aroha – even at night! My husband said, ‘when do you sleep?’”

Abigail Dougherty Maliana Taufalele is Sutton Park School’s lead teacher at the Tongan bilingual language unit, Sia Ua.

This allowance isn’t a new idea. Pacific teachers have been fighting to be acknowledged for their mahi for more than two decades.

Lagi Leilua​ is one of those teachers. She is stoked that the allowance has “finally passed the line”.

“Before you weren't acknowledged for anything more that you brought with you. It wasn’t seen as a skill. It wasn’t valued,” she said.

But Leilua stressed that this is just the beginning: “It’s a foot in the door.”

“This allowance needs to be stretched out to cover more teachers. At the moment it’s only pertaining to teachers that teach in a bilingual or full immersion unit.

Abigail Dougherty Molavia Pulupuna said Pacific bilingual or immersion teachers often have to create their own resources.

“The language isn’t only being taught in the units, its being taught in many schools,” she said.

With climate change encroaching on Pacific island nations, it’s more important now than ever to ensure Pacific languages are alive and well, Leilua said.

“A lot of young people are going to be moving to New Zealand and [because of climate change] there’s that risk of not having a homeland to go back to.

“We have a reasonability to ensure that there is a future for those young people to learn their home language regardless of if they are here or in the Islands,” she said.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Julia Novak said Pacific learners are more likely to succeed if they feel safe, valued, and supported to achieve their educational aspirations.

“It’s important that their learning and the environment in which they learn recognises the value and contexts of diverse Pacific peoples, including identities, languages, and cultures,” Novak said.

”The Ministry currently provides support for Pacific teachers and teachers of Pacific learners through several professional learning supports.These include the Pasifika Early Literacy Project, Tapasā, Reo Moana, and Tautai o le Moana-Wayfinders of the Ocean.”