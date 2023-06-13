Parents frustrated over teachers strikes, 'total nightmare' school year

Parents are frustrated by the “total nightmare” of a school year as constant teacher strikes impact their teenagers’ education.

Teachers voted overwhelmingly to reject the latest “inadequate” pay offer and announced more strike action on Friday last week. Negotiations are expected to resume later this week amid the rolling strikes.

Hamilton parent Jono Skipwith said students’ education shouldn’t suffer in the teachers’ fight for a better offer from the Government.

“We had three years of disruption already and supposedly a massive problem with truancy - and it's apparently okay to have heaps of kids at home with no end in sight.”

Skipwith said he understood teachers wanted higher pay and better working conditions, but ramping up of strike action was making it harder to remain sympathetic.

“I don’t see how our children can be used as a pawn to bargain.”

Skipwith started a petition calling for the union to stop rostering home student year groups for strike action.

Auckland mother Ngaire White said “this year had just been a total disaster” and followed challenging years of school disruptions.

There had been Covid-19 lockdowns, floods and weather events, plus scheduled teacher-only days. The amount of time away from school caused by strikes “has been a joke”.

White, who has children in year 10 and year 12 at Glendowie College, said the school had to delay assessments and cut some of the syllabus due to reduced teaching time.

Her daughter was stressed and missing out on teaching time, she said.

“That could be the difference between passing and failing for some students. The disruption these kids have had is just staggering.”

White said she was frustrated with the Government, which has been in negotiations with the PPTA (Post Primary Teachers’ Association) Te Wehengarua for close to a year.

“Labour has failed in the amount of time taken to resolve this,” White said.

PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie said secondary teachers shared parents’ frustration about the length of negotiations.

“We would much rather be concentrating on teaching and learning in a settled environment than having to take industrial action because the Ministry will not acknowledge the issues that are at the heart of our claims.

“The value of teachers’ pay has fallen massively and all we want to do is catch up so the salaries are attractive enough to keep teachers in the classroom, encourage graduates to choose secondary teaching as a career and encourage those teachers who have left to consider returning to the profession.”

The secondary teacher shortage will become more widespread and deep-seated unless a collective agreement settlement with adequate improvements to pay and conditions is agreed, he said.

However, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he was “frustrated” by the strike action taken and encouraged the union to get back to bargaining.

"The Government's position is that it is a good offer that is on the table with the secondary school teachers. We'd encourage them, rather than taking strike action, to go back to facilitated bargaining. And to do that in good faith.

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said she was deeply concerned about the ongoing disruption to young people and families.

She said it wasn’t realistic to fix all the “issues” that secondary teachers had with their pay and conditions in a single round of bargaining.

Senior education lecturer at the University of Waikato, Dr Katrina McChesney, said no one was happy with the learning disruptions, but the teacher shortage would only get worse if action wasn’t taken.

“Those striking are more trying to prevent bigger and worse disruption rather than just causing disruption.”

She urged parents to understand the reasons behind the strike, instead of being frustrated by the days off.

Primary school teachers, represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa, have accepted their latest offer.