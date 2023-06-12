Bargaining to resume for secondary schools as teacher strikes ramp up

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he was “frustrated” by the teacher strike action taken.

Secondary school union negotiators are expecting to resume bargaining later this week as strike action ramps up.

Teachers voted overwhelmingly to reject the latest “inadequate” pay offer and announced more strike action on Friday, following close to a year of negotiations.

“PPTA (Post Primary Teachers’ Association) negotiators are expecting to resume facilitate bargaining later this week,” a spokesperson said on Monday afternoon.

This comes as parents express increasing frustrations about constant days off – off the back of Covid-19 lockdowns and weather disruptions.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he was “frustrated” by the strike action taken and encouraged the union to get back to bargaining.

"The government's position is that it is a good offer that is on the table with the secondary school teachers.

“We'd encourage them, rather than taking strike action, to go back to facilitated bargaining. And to do that in good faith.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said the Government valued the “essential work” teachers did, and the latest offer demonstrated that.

"The government has been actively involved in trying to seek a resolution here.”

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said it was hugely disappointing that PPTA members voted against the latest offer.

“We are deeply concerned about the ongoing disruption to young people and families.”

She said the Government valued the “essential work” teachers did, and the offer demonstrated that.

She said it wasn’t realistic to fix all the “issues” that secondary teachers had with their pay and conditions in a single round of bargaining.

PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie said the secondary teacher shortage was getting more widespread and deep-seated.

“Unless we get a collective agreement settlement with adequate improvements to pay and conditions, the situation will get much worse and young people’s education will really suffer.

“We know that secondary education is the gateway to life opportunities for rangatahi – and the government has a responsibility to ensure that every student has a subject specialist teacher.”

He said it wanted the government to meet its responsibility and invest adequately in secondary education.

Ministry of Education general manager of employment relations Mark Williamson said teachers were not paid for the one-day strikes when they were not at work.

“The current action, involving refusing to teach certain year groups on different days, means teachers are still at work and teaching other year groups, so they continue to be paid.”

He said facilitated bargaining will resume on Wednesday through Friday this week.

Members voted on further strike action for the remaining three weeks of term 2, opting to not teach two year levels per day from Monday to Thursday.

Monday, June 12: years 11, 12

years 11, 12 Tuesday, June 13: years 9, 13

years 9, 13 Wednesday, June 14: years 10, 11

years 10, 11 Thursday, June 15: years 12, 13

years 12, 13 Monday, June 19: years 9, 10

years 9, 10 Tuesday, June 20: years 11, 12

years 11, 12 Wednesday, June 21: years 9, 13

years 9, 13 Thursday, June 22: years 10, 11

years 10, 11 Monday, June 26: years, 12, 13

years, 12, 13 Tuesday, June 27: years 9, 10

years 9, 10 Wednesday, June 28: years 11, 12

years 11, 12 Thursday, June 29: years 9, 13

Teachers will also not use entitled planning and marking time to relieve for absent teachers and they will not attend meetings or respond to emails outside of regular school hours.

They will also not take part in any of their schools’ extracurricular activities on Wednesday, June 21.

Meanwhile, primary school teachers represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa have accepted their latest offer.

Despite accepting the offer, area school teachers represented by NZEI will also have to wait until the PPTA accept as theirs is joint collective agreement.