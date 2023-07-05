Students not allowed at school for months after reporting principal for assault

Stuff has been provided a photograph showing a piece of Tyndale Park uniform, which a parent said was the shirt involved.

Three teenage students at a private school have been locked out of education for months after accusing their principal of an assault in a toilet.

Lucas, Ethan and Zane (not their real names), students at Tyndale Park Christian School​​, said principal Prasad Patchigalla​​ followed them into the bathroom and ripped Lucas’ shirt.

After reporting the alleged assault, all three students have since been told to stay home until they admit their accusation was a lie, parents say.

It’s been more than two months without official suspension or exclusion.

READ MORE:

* Principals defend use of camera in bathroom

* Dilworth School: Two more arrests over alleged sexual misconduct

* Gloriavale school not a 'physically and emotionally safe place' for students



Over three weeks, Stuff approached the principal and the board of trustees multiple times for comment. Tyndale Park hasn’t provided any response.

At about 3pm on March 9, Lucas went into the bathroom after school with two friends.

They were talking loudly and were supposed to be on their way home.

“The principal walked in and he was like, ‘Boys you guys are being too loud. You need to leave.’ I was putting my earrings in,” Lucas said.

“I’m not going to lie, I was showing him attitude as well. I walked up towards him like, ‘Yeah, we’re just leaving.’”

Supplied Three students have not been allowed back at Tyndale Park Christian School after reporting their principal for assault.

That’s when Patchigalla ripped his shirt, Lucas said.

“He put his hand into my pocket and ripped it. I was taken aback... I was scared of him, so I just left,” the student alleged.

Lucas’ mum reported the incident to the police and the school.

Tyndale Park hired an employment law firm to look into the allegation and removed Patchigalla from school grounds during the investigation.

At the start of term 2, Patchigalla was back.

The report found the children were lying, parents were told.

‘Mum, I’m not lying’

Lucas’ mother said the school suggested she withdraw the police compliant.

“We were told that he [Lucas] was to remain home – if he wants to go back to the school they said that he had to admit they were lying and apologise,” said Lucas’ mother.

“I kept asking him and he said, ‘Mum I’m not lying. I’m telling the truth,’” said Ethan’s mother.

In an email to all parents, the board of trustees said the report “fully cleared our principal”.

None of the boys’ parents have seen the report, despite multiple requests.

Stuff asked Tyndale Park and the investigating lawyer for a copy of the report. Neither responded.

Supplied On June 26, the homepage on Tyndale Park’s homepage displayed its complaints policy. This was not on their homepage prior to the incident.

Time at home is taking a toll on the students’ education.

After struggling to find another school, Zane decided to go straight into tertiary education.

Lucas’ mother was told by email her son had been withdrawn from Tyndale Park at her request. She never asked for him to leave, she said.

After weeks of searching and rejection, Lucas was accepted as a student in a South Auckland school last Thursday.

Meanwhile Ethan’s mum said Tyndale Park asked her son to go to therapy for “his behaviour” before he could return.

“How did my son being a witness turn into him needing therapy for behaviour?” she asked.

Ethan’s mum is also seeking other schools.

Police confirmed they were investigating an allegation of assault at Tyndale Park School but were unable to comment further.

The Teaching Council would not confirm whether it was looking into the school.

During the school’s investigation, Lucas was asked if he felt unsafe.

Lucas said he wasn’t concerned for his safety but, if this happened again, he would be concerned for the principal’s.

Lucas wrote a letter to the school apologising for his comment, but stood by his initial report: “I do not have malicious intent towards my principal.”

Meanwhile, the principal has stayed silent.

“I know what happened that day,” Lucas said. “I was never apologised to for how I was treated.

“I just want the whole thing to be over.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins weighs in on school board elections. First published on September 6, 2022.

Board of trustees resignation

It’s not just the parents who are unhappy.

Paul Slabber resigned from Tyndale Park Board of Trustees because he “disagreed with how the incident was handled”.

Slabber said he signed a confidentiality agreement and was unable to comment on specifics.

At a state or state integrated school, students can’t be kept out of school for more than 10 days unless they are suspended.

After suspension, the student is entitled to share their side of the story at a formal board hearing.

But private schools, like Tyndale Park, don’t have to follow these suspension rules.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Leisa Maddix said disciplinary processes in private schools are decided by each school.

“We would expect schools to behave fairly and reasonably,” she said.

This isn’t the first issue at Tyndale Park Christian School.

In 2021, the Education Review Office (ERO) found Tyndale Park did not meet all requirements to be considered a physically and emotionally safe place for students, by failing to adequately review its child protection policies and procedures.

The ERO said the board addressed these issues in time to register as a private school.