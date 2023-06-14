Otago Uni head steps down following health battle

Professor David Murdoch is stepping down as vice-chancellor of Otago University.

The University of Otago vice-chancellor is stepping down

Professor David Murdoch, who has battled ill-health, will take a position as a distinguished professor at the university’s Christchurch campus.

“I am deeply thankful for all the support I received while I was ill recently.”

He had made a full recovery, but that had led to he and his wife “to reflect on our future direction”.

“This led to the difficult decision to take up new opportunities and to undertake a different pathway at this time.”

Murdoch would also take up opportunities with the University of Oxford.

Chancellor Stephen Higgs thanked him for his contributions to Otago University during his time as cice-chancellor.

“David is one of New Zealand’s foremost experts in infectious diseases and we are delighted that he will be able to continue to contribute to this important field and others in his capacity as Distinguished Professor.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson at a media stand-up earlier this year.

Murdoch was appointed to the position of vice-chancellor at the start of February 2022.

Deputy vice-chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson would continue in the role of acting vice-chancellor until a permanent replacement was found.

Nicholson had fronted media after it was revealed the tertiary institution was facing a $60 million deficit, with the potential loss of hundreds of jobs.

Meanwhile, a global search process would be undertaken to find a permanent replacement.