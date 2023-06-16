Teacher who slept with student in classroom found guilty of serious misconduct

The student felt guilty in the relationship and tried to end it. (File photo)

Central North Island teacher Jerry Jordan has been found guilty of serious misconduct after an inappropriate relationship with a student, the teaching tribunal has found.

Jordan instigated the relationship after he put his hand “very high up” on a student’s leg under the table. The student moved Jordan’s hand away.

From then on, a sexual relationship unfolded which involved Jordan kissing the student between classes and performing oral sex after school in his classroom.

The tribunal found that the inappropriate relationship took place and that it had a “deep and lasting effect” on the student. Jordan denied all allegations.

The student said she had a normal relationship with Jordan until her second to last year of high school, when he started treating her differently.

After he touched her in class, Jordan put his arm around her in the library and whispered: “You’re hot.”

In year 13, the student stayed after class to ask why Jordan was “acting weird”.

“He was like, ‘Oh, I’ve never felt this way about anyone before,’ which is a bit of an odd thing for a guy with a wife and kids to say.

“I guess I kind of opened the door there, and it just never stopped,” she said.

Stuff The pair had sex several times in a classroom. (File photo)

Over the summer break, the student went to Jordan’s house to check a biology report. The pair had sex at his home.

Afterwards, she became distressed.

“You’d expect a little bit better than being sent home after the first time you’ve had sex with someone who claimed to love you,” she said.

They had sex several more times, both at Jordan’s home and in his classroom over the holiday period.

On one occasion, Jordan sent a nude photo of himself to the student on Snapchat. Jordan asked one in return and the student sent one back.

The student felt guilty about the relationship and tried unsuccessfully to end it several times, but Jordan persuaded her to continue.

When she left for university, Jordan visited her. They had sex twice in hotel rooms.

The second time this happened, the student became upset after sex. Jordan suggested ending the relationship and the student agreed.

She eventually reported the relationship to police after she saw Jordan comment on another student’s Facebook page.

Jordan denied the allegations against him, lending on specifics of the student’s account.

When the student said that his “bitten nails” scratched and hurt during sex, Jordan said he had never bitten his nails.

“My hands are available to be checked,” he said.

Jordan also couldn’t have had sex after school in his classroom because he had a “dispensation to leave right after class” and was not present after 3pm, he said.

This claim conflicted with several other teachers’ accounts, who said they saw him on the school campus after school.

A school custodian also said he unlocked the door to Jordan’s classroom after-hours and found him there with the student.

Jordan “has shown no insight or remorse,” the tribunal said.

Jordan was found guilty of serious misconduct and his teaching registration was cancelled.

He was ordered to by 50% of the legal costs of the proceeding.

