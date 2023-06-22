How one school kitchen feeds more than 2000 people in Manurewa every day

Manurewa High School in Auckland serves more than 2000 students lunch everyday with Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunch programme.

One kitchen at Manurewa High School cooks more than 2000 healthy, hot school lunches every day, and not just for its students.

Homai primary school – just across the road – gets lunches fresh from the high school’s kitchen. The extras are packed up and taken to Manurewa Marae or a community house in Wiri.

Others go to a women’s shelter and local food banks.

“Any spare kai gets used by the community. Nothing goes to waste,” said Pete Jones, Manurewa High School principal.

Nearly one in five Kiwi kids are living in food insecurity, recent research found.

That is a lot of students coming to school in need of food, Jones said.

“One of the beautiful things about this programme is that it’s for everyone. There’s no discrimination, there’s no finger-pointing.

“There are no young people who need to feel uncomfortable about actually taking those lunches. It’s for everybody.”

Abigail Dougherty Pete Jones, Manurewa High School principal, said Ka Ora Ka Ako helps all his students.

The programme is Ka Ora, Ka Ako, a school lunch initiative that aims to provide healthy lunches to 25% of schools that face the greatest socio-economic barriers.

Ka Ora, Ka Ako has secured government funding until December 2024 but after that, its future is uncertain.

Jones said he was “genuinely disappointed” by the lack of future funding commitment.

“This should not be something that we’re messing about with politics. This should be something that we’re doing for all kids,” he said.

Jones isn’t the only one who feels this way. A group of researchers in the group Health Coalition Aotearoa are petitioning the government to not only secure future funding but also to expand the programme to 50% of schools.

Nutrition and Māori health researcher, Dr Lisa Te Morenga (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Ngāpuhi) said the Ka Ora Ka Ako programme has “really positive effects” on school communities.

Abigail Dougherty Ka Ora, Ka Ako has secured government funding until December 2024.

“It’s reducing truancy, increasing attendance. Students are more engaged and focused in class.

“There’s spin-off effects in the community – it is creating jobs for families. It’s building more demand for locally grown and produced foods,” she said.

Half​ of young people live in moderately food insecure households and a third​ of those in severely food insecure homes did not receive Ka Ora, Ka Ako in the past year.

Back in Manurewa High School’s kitchen, students from the hospitality trades programme work alongside staff, building work experience.

Other teenagers tend to the Māra Kai (vegetable garden) that will soon produce fresh food for the school lunches.

They get paid for their work out of the school’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako funding package.

School lunch coordinator Steve Smith said he’s worked to create a programme that reaches beyond the school gate.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Steve Smith is the school lunch co-ordinator and member of the Board of Trustees at Manurewa High School.

“Families are struggling, particularly now. Over the last few years, particularly with Covid, it is very hard to get out there.

“Our community just needs it. And there are a lot of other communities out there that do need it as well. I think if students can get a good meal, that makes a huge difference.”

Smith always makes sure there’s more than enough to go around.

“If you want another one, I’ll give you another one. We don’t ever stop a kid from eating. If they need two, if it’s spare – go for it,” he said.

And it seems to have made a difference. Lolo Filiai, head boy at Manurewa High School, said the school lunch programme helped him “a lot”.

“As a student, we have busy life schedules. Not having enough time to prepare my lunch. I come straight to school, not having to worry.

“It also helps our community, it provides employment for community workers. It offers a lot of help for other students who have food insecurity.

“This is a low-socioeconomic area, so there’s not really that much money provided around for our kids,” he said.

He wants to see it keep going.

The Ministry of Education did not answer questions put to it, instead providing a statement that confirmed the programme was funded until December 2024.