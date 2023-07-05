Statement from Helena Dray, student groomed by teacher Taurapa

Helena Dray, who was groomed by her teacher, Taurapa, when she was 16, has broken her silence after waiving her right to suppression and released a statement. Stuff has decided to publish it in full.

“I chose to waive name suppression as I have a name and I am a person. I fully respect that other victims have reasons for wanting to remain anonymous, and I want to emphasise that these reasons are completely valid and understandable, especially due to the stigma that commonly surrounds situations like this.

“For me personally, to be anonymous means to contribute to the narrative that victims’ actions are in some way shameful or contributory to their abuse. This is untrue, and harmful to victims, past, present, and future.

“If there is no name on the other end of these cases, it makes it harder to comprehend the impact these events have and allows perpetrators a level of detachment from the effects of their actions, giving them a continued unjust power over victims.

“It took years for me to come forward due to the stigma and victim blaming that commonly surrounds these cases. I have been in therapy for years now due to these events and only recently came to the understanding that I hold no blame for what happened to me.

“I took racial profiling into consideration as well, and felt Taurapa would potentially be reprimanded harder for his actions as he is Māori. This was also a factor that delayed my coming forward, as although his actions were unacceptable and extremely damaging, they have nothing to do with his race or culture. I think it is disgraceful how Taurapa has suggested his actions were in line with Te Aho Matua, as the hauora of tamariki is a very real and valuable part of Te Ao Māori, and this suggestion grossly exploits that fact.

“I am very happy with the Tribunal’s decision to cancel Taurapa’s teaching licence, I feel this is definitely necessary. I first gave my affidavit earlier this year and am very thankful for the investigators at the Teacher’s Council who have done a professional and thorough job at making sure I was well informed and supported throughout the entire process.

“It was difficult seeing Taurapa continue his career especially in the media, although I held little doubt he would be let go of from certain positions once this case was made public knowledge. I think more to other victims who don’t get the level of justice I feel I have, and whose perpetrators are never reprimanded.

“The first and only time Rangi Ruru has reached out to me personally regarding these events, was Monday. I felt a distinct lack of concern for my wellbeing from the school, both during my time a student from years 7-13, and since. I can’t help but think that if Rangi Ruru was granted name suppression, they would not have contacted me at all. I feel as though they only contacted me due to anticipated media attention, rather than a genuine concern for my wellbeing. I believe Rangi Ruru carried out the disciplinary process legally required of them, and nothing more.”

You can read details of the full Teacher’s Council report here.