Law education gets pass mark but students want fewer exams, survey finds

Almost 60% of Aotearoa’s law students feel legal education is moving in the right direction, though many want to see a move away from in-person exams, according to the first nationwide law student survey.

New Zealand’s six law schools – University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, Waikato University, Victoria University of Wellington, Canterbury University and Otago University – are home to more than 9000 law students.

The survey, conducted by the New Zealand Law Students’ Association (NZLSA) with support from the College of Law, included 600 responses from across the six universities, exploring questions of learning and teaching, assessment, mental health and employment.

NZLSA president Manraj Singh Rahi​ said while individual law student associations did a great job of collecting information it was somewhat “fragmented” and the national body wanted to explore if there was a “universal experience”.

He especially wanted to understand student experiences with assessment – which is nationally regulated – and mental health and wellbeing.

The survey found more than 90% of students wanted the current 60% external examination requirement reduced. About 70% of students surveyed felt the assessments they completed didn’t reflect the skills needed after graduating.

“Assessments that require us to memorise cases and regurgitate them in a time-pressured exam are not reflective of a person’s understanding of the law, just their ability to memorise,” one respondent said.

At Waikato University and Victoria University of Wellington especially there was a strong dislike of in-person exams and greater interest in take home testing, while at AUT there was strong support for group assessments.

There was also strong support for continuing access to online lecture recordings.

“Students want a more modern approach,” Singh Rahi said.

“Recordings provide a really good way for student to learn and develop. They are an important part of the process.”

Almost half felt there was inadequate mental health support, which Singh Rahi said spoke to the scale of mental health issues and increasing demand for faculty-specific support from law students.

Less than half of students surveyed felt the legal profession was interested in the wellbeing of new graduates.

Singh Rahi said NZLSA worked with employers and had seen the culture change, but the results suggested some students felt it wasn’t happening fast enough.

Despite this, students were still interested in the profession and it was “fantastic” that 59% of students felt legal education was progressing in the right direction, he said.

The survey found 85% of students felt te ao Māori and tikanga Māori played an important role in their degree.

Within wider changes to the tertiary sector, including the possibility of widespread redundancies, Singh Rahi said each of the law schools offered different experiences.

Waikato University for example was seen to be leading the indigenisation of law, while Wellington had a strong public policy offering and Canterbury a focus on criminal justice.

“Each of the six universities do offer relatively different programmes and cater to different students.”

However, he said there wasn’t much difference in terms of overall experience at each of the universities.