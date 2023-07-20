Ministry of Education field staff to start strike action next week

Ministry of Education field staff have announced a month-long ban on all work outside the hours of 8.30am to 4.40pm from Monday after failing to reach agreement with the ministry over their collective agreement.

Ministry of Education field staff are the latest to join in strike action having failed to reach an agreement with the ministry.

Field staff – which includes psychologists, speech therapists, and special education advisers – represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa voted in favour of strike action on Wednesday, following months of negotiations.

Tauranga-based speech therapist and negotiations leader Conor Fraser​ said the work ban spoke to the “excessive caseloads and the severe shortage of specialist staff” in learning support.

“Earlier this year, there were over 200 vacancies for specialist roles, which we find very concerning,” she said. “We want the Ministry to understand that caseloads should be equitable, fair, and reasonable.”

Strike action will include a month-long ban on all work outside the hours of 8.30am to 4.40pm from Monday until August 25. During this time they will also not be taking on new cases.

The collective agreement expired in January with Fraser saying the first offer they had received was “very disappointing” as it included an element of performance based pay.

She said the 1100 strong workforce was struggling to keep up with demand and the “constant pressure”.

Most speech language therapists worked with about 40 tamariki, but she knew of some with caseloads between 50-60 and special education advisers with more than 100 tamariki.

“The workload is not sustainable at any level.”

Supplied The 1100 strong field staff workforce, including psychologists, speech therapists, special education advisers, is under huge pressure according to the union. (File photo)

The issue was exacerbated by staff leaving, Fraser said, adding improved pay and conditions would lead to better retention of staff and recruitment.

Zoe Griffiths, from the ministry, said it had asked the union to attend urgent mediation to progress negotiations.

It was aware of the “limited industrial action” but was confident it would be able to continue day-to-day operations during this period.

“The ministry will continue to bargain in good faith for the field staff collective employment agreement. We are committed to reaching a new agreement with our people in this valued workforce.”

The Government announced the findings of its Highest Needs Learning Review last November, promising a new service delivery model with further details to be announced mid-this year. There has been no update as yet.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti discusses the Highest Needs Review, which looked into the learning support system in schools.

A Cabinet report stated there was a “significant shortage of specialists” to meet current levels of demand, with high workloads and staff turnover and low job satisfaction.

This year has seen Aotearoa’s largest education strike, with the ministry involved in negotiations for a range of new collective agreements.

Many groups, like primary and kindergarten teachers have since settled with the ministry.

However, secondary teachers represented by Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua have yet to settle and are currently in arbitration.