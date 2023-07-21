Student assaults two teachers at major Auckland girls school

A student has allegedly struck two teachers on Thursday afternoon.

A student allegedly assaulted two teachers at Epsom Girls Grammar School on Thursday, according to a memo to families.

An email sent out by principal Lorraine Pound, addressed to parents, explains that a student struck two staff members.

The assault came just hours after the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the school to speak on gender equity and sports.

No students were physically harmed during the incident, Pound said.

“Staff and students involved are being supported and the matter is being dealt with.”

Pound told parents that the student is not currently onsite at school.

The school is working in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, she said, and that the safety of students and staff was their top priority.

Stuff understands police were at the school on Thursday around 2pm, with an officer standing guard at the top of the street and several police vehicles parked nearby.

Around midday on Thursday, Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff attended the school to talk to students.

Epsom Girls Grammar School has been contacted for comment.

