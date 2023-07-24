'Overlooked' parents form new ECE Parents Council

A new group representing parents and caregivers, the ECE Parents Council, aims to make clearer the parental perspective on key issues facing the early childhood sector. (File photo)

Feeling left out of the conversation about Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector issues, a group of “overlooked” parents has recently formed the ECE Parents Council.

Camille Furnandiz​, spokesperson for the newly formed ECE Parents Council, said parents were often missing from Ministry of Education primary stakeholder groups when it came to consultation.

“The lack of transparency and accountability to families in the private ECE market makes it even more important that the Government and Ministry of Education accept that parents are stakeholders in ECE. Our voice as parents needs to be included,” she said.

The council already has a membership of about 200 parents, grandparents and caregivers whom they consult and gain feedback from about key issues affecting early childhood.

READ MORE:

* Treasury cautioned against extending 20 hours free ECE subsidy scheme

* How much does it really cost to have a baby?

* Education Minister quizzed about sector 'challenges' during Select Committee appearance



Ella Bates-Hermans The notion of “free” childcare is a myth.

It is open to parents and other caregivers who have or have had children at ECE that want to see improvements, she said.

Furnandiz said location and availability were the two main factors determining where parents enrolled their children, and many felt forced to accept whatever they could find.

“The problem is that the system allows low-quality unsafe services and often parents don’t find out until it is too late.”

The number of centres owned by private companies or overseas and local private equity firms, was also a concern, alongside the cost of care, she said.

Supplied Camille Furnandiz, spokesperson for the newly formed ECE Parents Council.

She hoped by having a representative group, parents’ concerns would be better heard and understood.

Dr Sarah Alexander​, chief adviser to the Office of Early Childhood Education, supported the formation of the council.

Parents were “key stakeholders” but had not had representation until now, she said.

“I can understand the frustration of parents. The sector is rife with staffing, safety, health, and quality issues and childcare fees keep rising despite increased subsidies.”

More information about the new council can be found online here.