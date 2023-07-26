Student describes assault of 'lovely' teacher at Auckland school

A student is restrained at central Auckland school Epsom Girls Grammar after allegedly attacking two teachers.

A witness to an alleged assault of two Auckland teachers has described the “crazy” incident.

It happened at Epsom Girls Grammar, a major central school, on Thursday last week.

That morning, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff – in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup – visited the school to give a motivational talk.

The alleged attack involved the student striking two staff members, according to an email sent from the principal to parents on Friday morning.

A student who saw the event unfold said two younger students were arguing outside a classroom when the “really lovely” art teacher tried to intervene.

The alleged attacker grabbed the teacher’s hair and kneed her in the face, she said.

“It was pretty crazy... we were just trying to figure out what had happened and why it had happened.”

The teacher who was hurt is well liked by students, she said.

The witness said the restorative behaviour system at EGGS does actually work, but at some point there has to be a line.

“They’re pretty supportive – but they always sweep these things under the rug.”

Supplied The alleged assault took place in a classroom on the second floor at Epsom Girls Grammar school

Video in the aftermath of the event, which Stuff has blurred in order to protect the students' privacy, shows the alleged attacker being restrained by staff members on a second-floor balcony of the school.

The student tries to escape the restraints several times, before a police officer arrives and takes over from the staff.

Students can be heard yelling as the incident unfolds outside their classroom.

The video came to light on Monday, when Stuff learned the traumatic incident team had arrived at the school, sent by the Ministry of Education.

Responding to questions from Stuff, school principal Lorraine Pound said no further information could be provided about individual staff or students.

The witness said they understood, from the teacher involved, that their nose had been broken.

After Stuff published, Pound said in an email “there was no broken nose” and denied the teacher involved taught art.

In another email, Pound also said “neither teacher was kneed in the nose” and denied anyone was seriously harmed.

Pound has not addressed questions from Stuff about the incident. Stuff began making enquiries with the school five days ago.

MOE Hautū (Leader) Te Tai Raro (North) Isabel Evans said they had been made aware of the incident at Epsom Girls Grammar on July 20.

“Our Traumatic Incident Team has been at the school providing a range of supports, and we will continue to support for as long as it’s necessary.”

Reports of assault are serious, she said, and any investigation would be undertaken by the appropriate agency.

In Friday’s email, Pound said those involved were being supported, and the matter was being dealt with.

The student was not currently back onsite, she said, and no students were harmed.

Police confirmed they were called following a report of two people being assaulted at the school.

”Police investigations remain ongoing and the student has been referred to youth aid services”, they said.