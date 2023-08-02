14.5% pay rise on cards for teachers as Government comes to the table

Education Minister Jan Tinetti says the government will redirect funding in order to pay for salary increases for secondary school teachers.

Government has agreed to put $374 million towards settling its pay agreement with secondary school teachers.

On Monday, an independent arbitration panel recommended government offer teachers total pay rise of 14.5%.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced government would follow the panel’s recommendations by shifting money from other areas in the education budget.

Chris Abercrombie, acting president of the Post Primary Teacher’s Association (PPTA) said he’s “really happy” with the result.

READ MORE:

* Secondary teacher strikes called off as arbitration terms agreed

* Secondary teachers' union open to arbitration if Government 'publicly commits' to outcome

* Take 5: Key questions about the secondary teachers strike answered



“It’s not everything we wanted. But it's a good step,” he said.

The PPTA members will vote on the new offer over the next week.

This pay increase is up from the ministry’s previous offer of 11.1%, but it still didn’t meet the PPTA’s claim of a total increase of 17.94% over the collective agreement period.

If teachers accept, they will see a pay increase of 6% backdated to July 3, 2023, followed by 4% in April next year and 3.9% in December next year.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Chris Abercrombie, PPTA’s acting president said he is very happy with the response.

Secondary school teachers will also get a one-off payment of $5000 and union members would get a further lump sum of $1500, the panel decided.

Tinetti said this is the Government's "final offer" for teachers.

“The government has put a stick in the sand to say that we are taking this very seriously... We’re proud of this offer and we hope the PPTA will be too,” she said.

The money will come from:

Savings from Ministry of Education departmental funding.

Forecast staffing underspends, mostly as a result of newer teachers on starting salaries being employed.

Removal of the option to “bank staffing” for all schools, excluding Kaupapa Māori and Māori Medium Education (from July 2025).

Deferring the Te Ao Marama and Hobsonville Point Secondary School projects in the Public Private Partnership Schools Expansion Programme, and rephase the current operating funding.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education minister Jan Tinetti said this would be government’s final offer.

Talks between secondary teachers and the ministry have been dragging on for more than a year, marked by rejected offers and nationwide strikes.

And it’s not just about pay. Teachers expressed frustration with increasing workloads, lack of support and a dwindling workforce.

The panel’s recommendation also includes a further $2.5m set aside each year for teacher’s professional learning and development opportunities.

Teachers will receive $750 to cover the cost of their teacher registration during the three-year pay agreement.

Trainee teacher Mollie Evennett, 21, at Ngāti Toa School says the cost involved in studying makes it harder to become a teacher.

The PPTA wanted allowances for teachers highly skilled in te reo and mātauranga Māori, but the panel recommended the new agreement contain a clause that this be given priority in the future.

In the meantime, it recommended a trial of 335 community liaison roles which would have extra release time from other duties and $1000 payment from January next year.

Abercrombie said he is “hopeful” this offer will be the end of the year-long pay dispute.

“It is now in the members’ hands – and the executive will be recommending they accept the offer.”