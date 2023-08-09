School lockdown triggered after student pulled knife in principal's office

An Auckland school went into lockdown on Tuesday after a student, armed with a knife, entered the principal’s office to “scare another student”, a school leader has said.

In a post on social media, Bert Iosia, Kelston Intermediate School principal, told parents he was able to “diffuse the situation quickly” and “no one was hurt in the process”.

“It was upsetting for the child who felt threatened and we are working with their family to provide any support needed at this time.”

On Tuesday afternoon, police were alerted to a student with a knife at Kelston Intermediate.

The school went into a precautionary lockdown around 1.40pm, but by 2pm those restrictions were lifted.

“A big thank you also to our staff for immediately locking down and keeping the akonga [students] calm and assured,” Iosia said.

The principal announced he would be meeting with students on Wednesday morning to check on their wellbeing and offer support.

Iosia also asked families to refrain from speculating about the incident.

“We know that this may be unsettling for other students, and our staff, parents and school community, so hope that you will feel reassured by confirmation that it was an isolated incident,” he said.

Police have decided not to charge anyone in relation to the matter.

Kelston Intermediate has been contacted for comment.