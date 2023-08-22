AT safe speed limit proposal a postcode lottery for child safety, advocates say

Public health advocates say the safety of children in Auckland will be heavily impacted by which suburb they live in and which school they attend, as shown in new scorecard analysis of Auckland Transport’s Katoa, Ka Ora proposals.

Auckland Transport is proposing changes to speed limits across the Auckland region to improve safety around schools and high-risk areas.

However, not every school is treated equally. The proposals vary across each local board, with tamariki in different suburbs set to receive different levels of protection.

A report by Healthy Auckland found 36 schools across Auckland will see no speed reduction at all under ATs proposed changes.

Alistair Woodward, a public health researcher and chair of the Healthy Auckland Together transport network, said speed reduction is critical to child safety.

Kaipātiki, Howick, Ōrākei and Hibiscus and Bays were the worst places for speed safety around schools.

Less than 12% of schools in those areas had the proposed safe speed catchment, a 500m radius around school.

Whereas Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, Manurewa and Waiheke were the best with more than 80% of school getting the proposed catchment zones.

Woodward said current speed safety requirements aren't enough.

Most schools have a ‘school zone’ where the speed limit drops to 40kmp outside school while kids are coming and going.

Alistair Woodward/Supplied Professor Alistair Woodward says he wants to see AT’s new proposed speed limit changes around every Auckland school. (File photo)

“Operating limited speed reductions on one access road outside each school, for a brief window of time, won’t give children the protection they need to feel confident walking or cycling,” Woodward said.

Woodward wants to see AT’s new proposed speed limit changes around every Auckland school.

“We need permanent safe speed bubbles around all our schools if we’re serious about saving children’s lives.”

“Speed reduction proposals need to reflect the reality that many children come and go from schools across a wide catchment area, and not just around 9am or 3pm,” Woodward said.

Parent Kate Perry, who lives in Pakuranga, said she was concerned that five schools [in the ward] will have no proposed safe speed adjustments.

“Why are some schools missing out on it?”

AT told Stuff they worked with local boards to identify where they wanted AT to prioritise delivery.

“We have already started making changes and have a large per cent of schools already covered with safe and appropriate speeds.”

AT’s chief executive Dean Kimpton said AT is determined that people should not be harmed as they move around Auckland.

Kimpton said the speed management plan was a part of achieving that.

“Aucklanders have long told us that they want their kids to feel safe getting to and from school, so this is a real focus of the plan.”

AT urged Aucklanders to submit on Katoa, Ka Ora proposals before the August 28 deadline.

Tragically, 12 people die or receive a serious injury due to crashes on roads in Auckland every week.

Active transport users including cyclists and walkers account for 36% of deaths and serious injuries due to crashes, while children make up six per cent.

A study by Auckland Transport shows 75 percent of children and parents say they would walk or cycle to school more often if roads were safer.