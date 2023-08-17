New resource battles disinformation in kiwi schools

Some students are leaving school without ever learning how to spot misinformation or protect themselves online, teachers say.

NetSafe has released a set of short resources to better prepare them, but CEO Brent Carey admits it’s no silver bullet.

“You can’t just do 20 minutes and be an expert. This is designed to start a conversation,” he said.

The online modules – which can be used by teenagers, teachers and parents – include lessons on how to recognise misinformation and stay safe on sites like Facebook and Instagram.

It targets year 9 to 11 students and was funded by Meta, who gave $50,000 USD towards the project.

Helen Sissons, an associate professor of communications at AUT, said it’s “incredibly important” students learn how to grapple with misinformation online.

“It’s about being able to access the information that they receive every day.

“Being media literate allows you to look at misinformation and say, ‘I can check that. I can verify that and see if it’s true,’’ she said.

Sissons developed the media literacy module alongside NetSafe.

It teaches how to identify different types of information and looks at how misinformation makes its way onto online spaces like Instagram feeds.

“A lack of media literacy... can make [people] vulnerable to false information.

“When people fall prey to conspiracy theories, it makes them more worried. It also can lead to the fragmentation of our shared reality. It can create distrust in our authorities,” she said.

The Internet is not an easy space for anybody, let alone teenagers.

NetSafe is experiencing record highs of people reporting incidences of harassment, bullying, sextortion, and harmful experiences online.

More than 7000 people reported incidents of online harm to the organisation between April to June this year.

Lawrence Mikkelsen, head of media studies for Selwyn College, sees this in his classroom.

He said “we’re doing a disservice to kids” if they are not taught online safety and media literacy in school.

123rf The NetSafe course teaches students how to identify different types of information and stay safe online.

Some students are “absolutely” leaving school without having been taught these skills, he said.

“It’s really important to be able to understand that what you’re served up on Youtube and TikTok – it is an algorithm.

”Kids don’t really realise that they’ve built their own echo chamber,” he said.

Resources like NetSafe are really useful to help keep teachers up-to-date, Mikkelsen said.

“The landscape is just changing so much. If I’d done a unit on social media 10 years ago, it would be completely unusable in 2023.”

NetSafe CEO Brent Carey said the New Zealand curriculum “lacks any forms of media literacy”.

“[This] has caused a significant gap in teenagers’ knowledge about the online environment.

“Our young people sometimes don’t understand that everything they do online leaves a digital footprint and will affect them when they are applying for home loans or jobs in the future.”

Ministry of Education curriculum centre leader Ellen MacGregor-Reid said the new curriculum has a strong media literacy focus.

The first stage of the refreshed curriculum was rolled out this year, and schools have until the start of 2027 to fully adopt the new programme.

“Learning the skills needed for digital citizenship, including combatting online mis-, dis-, and mal-information, are critical aspects of all learning areas.

“The Literacy & Communication and Maths Strategy recognises that critical literacy includes being literate in a digital space and this will be clear in the Common Practice Model when it’s released later this year,” she said.