Convicted criminals now banned from school boards

A white supremacist jailed for sharing footage of the March 15 terror attack is standing for the board at one of Christchurch’s most multicultural schools. But the students say they'll do everything they can to stop him.

Those convicted of a criminal offence are now ineligible to serve on a school board unless an exemption is approved, following the passing of the third reading of the Education and Training Amendment Bill.

It follows a known white supremacist, Philip Arps, attempting to join the board of Te Aratai College, one of Christchurch’s most multicultural schools, last year.

Now those seeking to run will require an exemption approved by the Secretary for Education.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said this would give staff, students, and the school community “more confidence that board members are suitable for the role”.

While Arps – who was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment in 2019 for sharing footage of the March 15 mosque terror attack – was unsuccessful in his bid, it raised serious concerns about the process.

The changes mean people convicted of an offence listed in Schedule 2 of the Children’s Act 2014 will not be eligible for election on to a state school board of trustees unless the Secretary for Education grants an exemption.

A nationwide code of conduct for school boards was also introduced in June this year, requiring board members to engage with the community in appropriate ways, to act with integrity and not seek gifts or favours.

The Bill passing also means Aotearoa’s three wānanga are now able to self-determine how they operate.

Wānanga will now be able to choose whether they become a Crown or non-Crown entity under a new framework, in which they will primarily be accountable to iwi, hapū or another Māori organisation.

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis​ said that wānanga had been restricted in their ability to “operate and express rangatiratanga”.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Bill creates a new framework for Aotearoa’s three current wānanga – Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, Te Wānanga o Raukawa, and Te Whare o Wānanga Awanuiārangi. (File photo)

“These changes will enhance Wānanga rangatiratanga and move them closer to achieving their own aspirations,” he said.

Davis earlier said the change would better recognise the “mana, rangatiratanga, and the unique role that wānanga play” in New Zealand’s tertiary education system, adding wānanga were founded with a “for Māori by Māori approach”.

The Bill will also see Kura Kaupapa Māori restored to their previous position as distinct types of state schools in the Act.

It also included a change to make it explicit in the Act that employers at schools and early childhood services must consider police vetting and assess risks to the safety of children before non-teaching and unregistered workers begin work, or before contractors have unsupervised access to children.

An extension of time for elect student representatives also aimed to increase participation in school board elections.

The Bill passed 75 ayes to 40 noes.