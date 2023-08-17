Auckland schools on alert after man reportedly tried to lure students into his car

Two students from an Auckland school were reportedly targeted by a man who attempted to lure them into his car

Two students from an Auckland school were reportedly targeted by a man who attempted to lure them into his car on Tuesday.

Principal of Baradene College, Sandy Pasley, told Stuff both the students were doing well, but she was “very concerned” about the situation.

“We're so pleased that our students had the presence of mind not to engage, and that they told their parents,” she said.

The two students were approached separately as they were walking home, Pasley said.

“It was a man trying to entice the girls individually into the car,” she said.

Baradene College, along with other Auckland schools, have sent messages to families to stay alert when walking to and from school.

“I'm really worried that there are people out there in the community that are trying to do this,” Pasley said.

“It’s really important to talk through strategies without frightening students. Please talk about it with your daughters.

“Walk with someone else if possible. If someone approaches you just keep walking and be rude, which is not something that students always want to do,” she said.

Baradene College will be talking with their schools about safety on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Meadowbank School sent an email informing parents they have been notified about the incident by police.

"All teachers are talking to our students about their safety and the need to have strategies in place should they be approached by a stranger on the way to or from school," the email read.

Heather McRae, principal at Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom, said she heard about the incident on Wednesday night.

“I wanted our parents to be aware,” she said. “It’s some things to discuss with their daughters.”

“Don't get into a car with a stranger, if you get stopped and asked for directions, say your busy and walk the other way.”

McRae’s main message was for students to talk to parents or teachers if they feel unsafe.

Police have been approached for comment.