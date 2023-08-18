Secondary school teacher training to continue at Victoria University of Wellington

Secondary school teacher training is set to continue at Te Herenga Waka –Victoria University of Wellington next year, having previously been under review. (File photo)

Those at the coalface of Aotearoa’s teacher shortage are delighted by news that Te Herenga Waka –Victoria University of Wellington will continue to offer secondary school teacher education next year.

The university’s secondary school teacher education programme had been slated for the chopping board as it worked to overcome a now $38m deficit.

Acting Education Dean Professor Carmen Dalli​ said she was “deeply grateful” to those who wrote to the university to advocate for the retention of its teacher education qualifications during the review period.

“The Faculty of Education has reviewed the secondary school teacher education programmes, as well as the other teacher education programmes, and come up with some exciting new changes to make these programmes more financially viable for the future.”

Teachers and educators were shocked by initial news the programme could be cut at a time when a shortage of secondary teachers means as many as one in three classes are being cancelled or moved online.

Post Primary Teachers' Association's (PPTA) Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie earlier labelled the proposed cuts “disastrous”, adding new teachers only numbered about 1000 each year which was not enough to replace those leaving, let alone meet the growth.

The programme will continue next year, having been “put on a managed pathway to achieve sustainability” by the university following a round of voluntary redundancies.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Staff and students at Victoria University of Wellington protest ahead of outcome of voluntary redundancy process being confirmed.

He was delighted to hear the programme had been saved. “It’s fantastic that it’s going to continue.”

There were teacher shortages across the board, but it was especially difficult in Wellington due to the housing issue. The closure of the programme would have created yet another barrier for teachers in the region, he said.

“That’s where we get our future teachers from.”

Wellington regional chair Kevin Greig was also happy about the change, adding it was important to have local training options to keep teachers in Wellington.

​“We can’t afford to lose teacher education in New Zealand. Right now we need as many teachers as possible.”

The Aotea College teacher said removing the two subject requirements also helped reduce a barrier, though a potential drawback was the importance of teachers having generalist knowledge.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Post Primary Teachers' Association's (PPTA) Te Wehengarua Acting President, Chris Abercrombie says its fantastic the education programme will continue to be offered. (File photo)

The university confirmed on Friday that students interested in becoming a secondary school teacher could study either a Graduate Diploma in Teaching (Secondary) or a Master of Teaching and Learning (Secondary). The Graduate Diploma was also available online.

It had also reduced barriers, with students only required to have a Bachelor’s degree in one subject that is taught at secondary school level.

“Previously students were required to have two subjects they could teach at secondary school level. We have reduced this to one subject to make training as a secondary school teacher accessible to more people,” Dalli said.

Supplied Professor Carmen Dalli, Acting Dean at the Te Herenga Waka- Victoria University of Wellington Faculty of Education, says the university has also reduced some of the barriers to teacher training.

The university will also continue to offer a Graduate Diploma in Teaching (Primary) with both online and on-campus options, Master of Teaching and Learning (Primary), and Bachelor of Education (Teaching) Early Childhood.

Existing Early Childhood teaching programmes are being reviewed to provide better study options for students and make sure these qualifications continue to meet the needs of the sector.

“We look forward to continuing to offer high quality initial teacher education across all three sectors in the Wellington region for many years to come,” Dalli said