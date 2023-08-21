Last major education agreement settled, area school teachers see 14.5% pay jump

Area school teachers are the last to settle their pay agreement with the Ministry of Education, walking away with a 14.5% pay rise.

The pay agreement – negotiated by both NZEI Te Riu Roa and PPTA Te Wehengarua – comes after 50,000 teachers took to the streets in the largest education strike in New Zealand history.

Chris Abercrombie, acting president of the PPTA, said all primary and secondary education sector agreements have been finalised.

“I’m pleased that all of our members can focus now on teaching and learning in a settled environment,” he said.

Area schools take students from year 1 to 13 and are often in rural areas where there are not enough students for a primary and secondary school.

As well as a 14.5% pay increase over three years, area school teachers will also see a lump sum payment of up to $7,210.

They are also looking at better sick leave entitlements, a cultural leadership allowance for every area school, increases to the Māori immersion teacher allowance and better pay rates for day relievers.

The agreement reflects the secondary teachers pay agreement that was settled earlier this month.

Kaareen Hotereni, negotiator for the NZEI, was happy with the extra acknowledgement the agreement set aside for Māori and Pasifika teachers.

“Paying teachers fairly for their skills and knowledge will have a flow-on effect of attracting more Māori and Pasifika teachers into the sector.

“Having cultural representation at teacher level means tamariki will experience an education journey which reflects their own language and culture,” Hotereni said.

This settlement comes after a year of nationwide strikes, stalled negotiations and rejected offers.

In the pre-school sector, the Early Childhood Education Collective Agreement is still in negotiation.

The Ministry of Education has been contacted for comment.