Government announces compulsory teaching requirements for maths, reading and writing

Education Minister Jan Tinetti announces compulsory teaching requirements for maths, reading and writing while at Johnsonville School.

Plans for the Government to introduce compulsory teaching requirements for maths, reading and writing will help teachers deliver more consistently, those involved in an advisory group say.

Speaking from Johnsonville School in Wellington on Monday morning, Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ said compulsory core teaching requirements will outline what teachers have to cover at every year level across a child’s time at school and ensure all young people, regardless of what school they went to, received the same education.

“We have great teachers, but historically the curriculum hasn’t always been clear about how core subjects should be taught, and it’s meant there are wide variations of teaching,” she said. “We’re changing that.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Government is set to roll out compulsory teaching requirements for maths, reading and writing from next year. (File photo)

Declining literacy and numeracy rates across Aotearoa prompted a range of new measures aimed to improve literacy and numeracy levels in the areas of maths, communications, te reo matatini and pangārau (Māori language education).

The core teaching requirements, also known as the Common Practice Model, are expected to be released next term and to be rolled out in schools from next year, with time for feedback.

The updated curriculum for English, mathematics and statistics will be used in schools from the start of 2025, with core teaching requirements becoming compulsory in all schools by 2026.

It followed 18 months of work alongside an expert advisory group, with Tinetti making the announcement now to give teachers a “heads up” and chance to work with the curriculum before it comes mandatory.

“It’s that tension between this is really important and making certain our teachers can be the best they can be.

“Making it mandatory means we’re ensuring that consistency in approach. There is still flexibility – it’s the principles that underpin it to make certain every teacher is using those principles in their practice.”

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Education Minister Jan Tinetti says the new curriculum will provide consistency across the country.

Tinetti said it was “absolutely not a return to National Standards” and differed from National’s proposal to teach maths, reading and writing for one hour each day which she said lacked the robustness of their evidence-based approach.

Of the potential for increased workload, Tinetti thought this would help teachers.

Head of Initial Teacher Education at University of Otago, Dr Naomi Ingram​, was supportive of the new approach and said making the standards mandatory meant teachers would have more resources behind them.

“Teachers need to know a pathway,” she said, adding this was a roadmap for success.

Teacher Felicity Fahey​ who had been involved in the development, said it would give teachers the tools to make teaching an “equal playing field” and that “nothing would be left to chance”.

She said it was not a “pick and mix” and this would provide a pathway for teachers.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Tinetti speaks with children at Johnsonville School, where she asked about their favourite subjects.

Tinetti said every child was “unique”, and the changes would support students learning in the way that best suited them.

“There will still be flexibility around how different students learn best, however what they learn and when they learn it will be much clearer.

“These changes set clear expectations for schools and signify the importance the Government places on strong foundational skills in early learning and schooling.”

The new compulsory standards would become part of the National Curriculum under the Education and Training Act 2020, with school boards responsible for ensuring teachers and school teachers use them.

Teachers would be supported with guidance, professional development, and materials to implement these changes and ensure there is consistency across all schools to give all kids equal opportunity, she said.

The announcement comes the day after the Government announced plans to introduce compulsory financial literacy in schools from 2025.

Earlier this year, the National Party announced its “Teaching the Basics Brilliantly” policy which would require primary and intermediate schools to teach at least an hour a day each of reading, writing and maths.

Learners would also be tested on their progress at least twice a year – drawing parallels with the earlier national standards system which came to an end under the current government.