High school to close for two days following death of beloved principal

Former Wainuiomata High School principal Janette Melrose, who died on Saturday, is being remembered for her legacy of service to the school.

A Wellington high school will close for two days this week in honour of its former principal, who dedicated four decades to the school and its students.

Wainuiomata High School (WHS) said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening that former principal Janette Melrose had died on Saturday surrounded by “the aroha of her whānau”.

Melrose was appointed to be Wainuiomata High School’s tumuaki/principal in 2017, after teaching there for close to 40 years.

She stepped down after receiving a terminal diagnosis in July this year.

In honour of the school’s former principal, WHS would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow its rangatahi, staff, and wider school community to honour Melrose’s life together. The school would host a celebration of the principal’s life, with everyone welcome to come and pay tribute.

The school’s deputy principal, Lea Vellenoweth, would be acting as principal until a new one was appointed for the start of the 2024 school year.

Melrose had been a student at Wainuiomata High School when it was formerly Parkway College.

She had returned to teach there, going on to become deputy principal and eventually principal of the high school.

PHOTO:ELEANOR WENMAN/STUFF Melrose taught at the school for close to 40 years, appointed as principal in 2017 before her terminal illness diagnosis in July this year. (File photo)

The school will temporarily close this week to allow the community to pay their respects. (File photo)

A statement issued by the school in tribute said she had been a “firm, fair, well-organised, energetic classroom teacher and senior management team leader”.

“As a former top ranked athlete she brought the same determination and commitment to her teaching career,” it read.

“She personally strove for excellence and expected students and staff to do the same.

“After nearly 40 years in education, Janette’s contribution to teaching and learning in Wainuiomata is without equal.”

JARED NICOLL The school will temporarily close this week to allow the community to pay their respects. (File photo)

“Her commitment to our students, staff, whānau and community over the years has been exceptional and we have been truly blessed to call her our Tumuaki, teacher, colleague and friend.”

Fellow principals in Wainuiomata, who worked closely with Melrose, also paid tribute alongside other community leaders.

Topsy Remuera of Pukeatua School in Wainuiomata said they had known each other since they were children, with Melrose “born and bred” in Wainuiomata.

She said Melrose had made a “massive contribution” to the community having always “led by example”.

“[She was] a real role model to the Wainuiomata community.”

Tute Mila, of Arakura School, said Melrose was a “highly respected person” within the community.

“She will be remembered for her strength and determination.”

Wainuiomata councillor for Hutt City Council, Keri Brown said Melrose left behind a “profound legacy”.

“Her unwavering commitment was exemplified by her tireless efforts, persisting even in the face of illness, always prioritising the welfare of students and teachers. [Her] absence will be deeply felt by the numerous lives she touched, a testament to her lasting impact,” Brown said.