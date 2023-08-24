More than 10% of kids are physically hurt by bullying at school - report

Waikato Times Growing up in New Zealand teacher survey finds student bullying goes unnoticed by teachers. (File Photo)

More than 10% of students reported being physically harmed by peers.

One in 5 teachers say they don’t feel comfortable using te reo Māori in class.

Classrooms are a complex place to teach with more than 20% of students needing additional learning support.

One in 10 teachers say their teaching resources did not reflect the identities of Māori, Pacific, transgender or disabled students.

Students are being physically hurt in school at higher rates than teachers think, a new report shows.

The research was part of the Growing Up in New Zealand longitudinal study, which follows thousands of Kiwi kids born in 2009 and 2010. It asked 775 teachers of children participating in the study about issues kids face in school.

Kane Meissel, Educational Psychology lecturer and lead author of the study, said the research saw a “large discrepancy” between what the teachers and students reported about bullying.

“It’s very concerning... If teachers don’t know what’s happening, they can’t do anything about it,” he said.

More than 10% of students said they had been physically bullied, but their teachers believed this to be around 6%.

Moreover, almost 1 in 3 students who said they were experiencing physical harm also reported it happening at least every few weeks.

Their teachers were not aware of it happening at all.

“Teachers, at most, thought that it had maybe happened once or twice... we really need to be privileging the young people's voice in this case.

“They are the ones that know in terms of their experience,” Meissel said.

1 NEWS The girl describes being bullied so badly, she had to leave the school for her safety.

It’s not just physical bullying – other types such as online bullying, teasing and name-calling were all reported in higher frequency by students than teachers.

“We need to support teachers to spot these things and also know how to respond,” Meissel said.

Diverse students and needs

The average Kiwi class is a very complex place, Meissel said.

Teachers are working with students of different ethnicities, genders, sexualities and many classrooms have multiple students with extra learning needs.

More than 20% of students in the survey had additional needs. Of those, 1 in 5 of were on an Individual Education Plan.

“Ensuring teachers are supported in meeting the diverse needs of students is essential,” Meissel said.

One in 10 teachers were using classroom resources that did not reflect the identities of any Māori, Pacific, transgender or disabled students.

“Using resources in the classroom that incorporate diverse identities is important to ensure that students can relate to and see these in learning materials,” the report said.

Martin Hunter/Stuff The report found 1 in 5 teachers didn’t feel confident speaking Māori with their class.

Te Reo Māori in the classroom

The report found most teachers – around 80% – were using common Māori language phrases such as ‘ka pai’ or ‘kia ora’ and 54% were using new more advanced reo.

However, around 1 in 5 did not feel confident speaking Māori with their class.

Meissel said to lift teacher confidence there needs to be targeted support and professional development opportunities.

“It’s easy to provide websites but actually, teachers are really busy. Asking people to do it on their own is a hard ask.

“That’s something we can improve on a system level,” Meissel said.